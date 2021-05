SCOTTSBLUFF — Empowering Families, CAPWN, and Panhandle Public Health District will host a vaccine clinic on Sunday, May 23.

The clinic will be held from 12-3 p.m. at the Guadalupe Center. Lunch will be provided.

Patients will be able to choose their vaccine between Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer (Moderna available at request).

For children 12 and up, a parent or guardian must accompany them to sign a consent form. Register at: bit.ly/efvaccinedrive2