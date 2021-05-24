Vaccine compared to a fire-proof suit of protection

An infection control specialist speaking Monday compared getting the COVID-19 vaccine to a fire-proofed suit.
“For those people who have gotten the COVID vaccine — one of the really good examples or analogies that I’ve heard — is that it’s kind of like a fire-proofed suit,” Kate Tyner, a specialist with the Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP), said during Monday’s Panhandle Public Health District’s weekly briefing. ICAP assists businesses, such as meatpacking plants and others, with following infection control guidelines. "For those of us who have the fire-proofed suit, or vaccinated, it has become safer for us to go restaurants, to go to bars, to go to public places. We don’t have to do that, but if we want to, we are wearing our fire-proofed suit. For the people who have not had the vaccinate yet, the guidance is really still similar. They can still be infected with COVID.”
Nebraska has launched a ReConnect program to help encourage those who have been vaccinated to “return to life as we knew it,” Tyner said. “...Things are starting to look a lot safer for those who have been vaccinated.”
Businesses can voluntarily continue to require certain measures, she said, but activities among those who have been vaccinated can be resumed without masks or physical distancing. Some travel rules for domestic and international travel that required testing for domestic and international travel have been lifted. However, people are still advised to continue to follow CDC and health department travel requirements and to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
“Our fire-proofed suits are really good at preventing that COVID disease, but not all the time,” she said. “(Vaccinated) people can still acquire COVID, and it is at very low rates, but if people have symptoms, such as losing their taste and smell or having a fever, it still makes sense to get tested.”
Health departments are still tracking COVID, and “it has not disappeared from the face of the Earth,” Tyner said. She said people are still acquiring COVID and recommendations such as isolating if showing symptoms still remain in place.
She said people who test positive, but do not exhibit symptoms, can also still spread the virus. Even fully vaccinated people can still shed COVD-19 if they have tested positive and should not visit private or public settings.
Tyner said it needed to be noted that recommendations from the CDC and state officials reducing restrictions apply to non-health care settings. She said people needed to note that health care settings, particularly with patients, residents and elders who live in congregate living settings, differs from those that may apply at their own-home patients in those settings are much more likely to stay close together, have health risk factors that make them more vulnerable to COVID, so that is why re-opening rules do not yet apply to those settings. Stricter rules, from surveillance testing to visitation, that apply to those settings are mandated by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.
“We are hoping that as community cases go down, as more and more people get vaccinated, we remain hopeful that these CMS rules will loosen over time,” Tyner said, saying that there has already been a loosening in visitation rules over the last month.
Nebraska is seeing about 60% of staff in long-term care facilities being fully vaccinated and most facilities report 90 to 95% of residents are vaccinated, she said. However, she said, officials remain cautious as they are still seeing cases of COVID in those facilities, usually because someone who is unvaccinated has brought it into the building.
In other COVID-19 updates, the Pfizer vaccine is now available in most of the counties covered by PPHD. Vaccine clinics for those 12 and older were reported to be held and clinics are still available, even worksite clinics, through local health districts. Nebraska reports that more than 53% of people are vaccinated, while the Panhandle is reporting only 36% of people are vaccinated, lower than other areas of the state.
As of the latest report, the Panhandle reported 38 new cases last week, with 57 cases in the last 14 days. The Panhandle’s positivity rate still remains higher than that recommended by health officials, at 9.5%, but the risk level on the dial that illustrates risk continues to remain in the “moderate” level. It moved back closer to the “low” level for risk this week, closer to the border, as the majority of cases identified were traced to close contacts.
Three deaths remain pending verification. The Panhandle has reported 196 deaths since tracking began March 2, 2020.
Also on Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that he was ending all directed health measures. Public health officials will continue to do contact tracing and identify persons who need to quarantine if exposed to persons who have contracted COVID-19.
For more information, including on how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination, visit pphd.org.