Vaccine compared to a fire-proof suit of protection

“For those people who have gotten the COVID vaccine — one of the really good examples or analogies that I’ve heard — is that it’s kind of like a fire-proofed suit,” Kate Tyner, a specialist with the Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP), said during Monday’s Panhandle Public Health District’s weekly briefing. ICAP assists businesses, such as meatpacking plants and others, with following infection control guidelines. "For those of us who have the fire-proofed suit, or vaccinated, it has become safer for us to go restaurants, to go to bars, to go to public places. We don’t have to do that, but if we want to, we are wearing our fire-proofed suit. For the people who have not had the vaccinate yet, the guidance is really still similar. They can still be infected with COVID.”