Valley Voices, Children’s community choirs return to perform spring concert Sunday

The Valley Voices and Valley Voices Children’s Choir are back and will perform their spring concert, “Nature’s Poetry,” on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Congregational Church, located at 4100 Ave. B in Scottsbluff.

Director Deanna Goranson said both the adult and children’s choir are rehearsing again and will perform together, after the adult choir took a break, since they did not have a director, and the children’s choir did not meet during COVID-19 outbreak the past few years.

Goranson joined the group as a singer in 2015. That year, she also started the children’s choir. Now, she is at the point where she felt she could take on the role as the director.

“I love pick music, conducting and putting a program together,” she said. “It’s more responsibility, but everyone has been so welcoming and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity.”

To celebrate the moment, Goranson commissioned a piece for Valley Voices combined choirs that they will premiere during Sunday’s concert.

“It’s awesome to have both choirs back up and running and doing combined concerts again,” Goranson said. “I reached out to a composer I know last fall and he wrote one piece off of a poem I had sent him by Margaret Widdemer and this one as well, following that nature, tree theme.”

The youth choir, comprised of 15 kids, will perform their set of songs around the theme Journey Through the Seasons. The Valley Voices Choir will follow with their set of songs related to nature’s poetry.

“I really like the music we have selected this semester,” Gorason said. “Because we went with a nature theme, we were able to use a lot of great literature.”

As the audience views the performance, Goranson hopes they enjoy the music they hear and enjoy the opportunity to engage and experience great music and musical literature in Scottsbluff. The choir also hopes to grow the choir, inspiring people in the audience who are passionate about the arts to share their talents.

Aside from putting the program together and rehearsals, Goranson a challenge they have faced is getting the word out.

“A big challenge has been getting the word out that Valley Voice is back,” she said.

Operating a community choir means having flexibility in scheduling as choir members have other commitments that might conflict with practice. Knowing that not every member can attend practice weekly, Goranson said they focus on attracting people passion about vocal performance.

“We want anyone who loves to sing to join us, so we’ll work with you to make that happen,” she said.

The concert will run about 45 minutes, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students in elementary to college. Tickets can be purchased at the door and will go toward buying music, paying an accompanist and commissioning music in the future.

“I’m so glad that Valley Voices has come back and that we have an opportunity to sing,” she said. “It makes the hard work of putting an organization back together worth it.”

For more information, visit valleyvoices.net.

