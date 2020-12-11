Valley Youth Connections helps with food program

“It’s a big need right now in the community,” she said. “From when this started, we have several calls a day, and it’s already started this morning, asking when it starts, when they can come. The community really appreciates it.”

Hall and Wilson point out that VYC is not the only place in the community where food is available, and they are thankful for the many resources Scottsbluff and Gering are able to offer.

“We have a great community,” Hall said. “Scottsbluff-Gering, this whole Panhandle, is a great community.”

Wilson added her thoughts along those lines.

“We’re blessed to be able to do what we do here in Scotts Bluff County,” she said.

Recently, Wilson and Hall found out about some additional youths who are homeless or close to homeless, so VYC put out an appeal on Facebook and the community came through with tables full of food items and cash donations.

“This won’t be just for the kids,” Hall said. “We’ve reached out to the Scottsbluff Police Department. We’ll reach out to Gering and everybody and say, ‘If you find somebody in need of food, please come to us.' We’re throwing together bags right now. We have youth doing that, and we will hand out this food we are being blessed with by the people of the community.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.