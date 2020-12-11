Valley Youth Connections helps with food program

The kids and staff at Valley Youth Connections were on their toes giving away food Friday morning in spite of the cold weather.
VYC in partnership with Northfield Church of Gering has teamed up with the Farm to Table food program to hand out boxes of produce and gallons of milk to locals. The food is distributed based on how many people are in a household.
Co-owners Chris Wilson and Shelley Hall said it’s important to them to be able to help out with the program and show the kids who come to their facility the importance of giving back to the community.
“We are all about community,” Wilson said. “We feel that it is very important to give back to our community and to have the youth we serve give back as well. You get a sense of love and accomplishment when you give back, and our kids have been phenomenal in giving out these boxes every week.”
Wilson said the youth look forward to taking part in the giveaways.
“The kids love it,” she said. “They absolutely love it. They’re hyped up on Fridays. They love to go out there and do it. This isn’t the only cold day. They’ve been out there many times (in the cold and wind). They love giving back.”
Hall said it is important to VYC to play a part in helping out people in the community.
“It’s a big need right now in the community,” she said. “From when this started, we have several calls a day, and it’s already started this morning, asking when it starts, when they can come. The community really appreciates it.”
Hall and Wilson point out that VYC is not the only place in the community where food is available, and they are thankful for the many resources Scottsbluff and Gering are able to offer.
“We have a great community,” Hall said. “Scottsbluff-Gering, this whole Panhandle, is a great community.”
Wilson added her thoughts along those lines.
“We’re blessed to be able to do what we do here in Scotts Bluff County,” she said.
Recently, Wilson and Hall found out about some additional youths who are homeless or close to homeless, so VYC put out an appeal on Facebook and the community came through with tables full of food items and cash donations.
“This won’t be just for the kids,” Hall said. “We’ve reached out to the Scottsbluff Police Department. We’ll reach out to Gering and everybody and say, ‘If you find somebody in need of food, please come to us.' We’re throwing together bags right now. We have youth doing that, and we will hand out this food we are being blessed with by the people of the community.”
