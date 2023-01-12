VALTS program looks to expand to northern panhandle

Valley Alternative Learning Transitioning School (VALTS) is looking to expand into more school districts in the northern Panhandle.

The VALTS program is a student-centered alternative school operated by Educational Service Unit 13 (ESU 13) that helps high schoolers who are not thriving in traditional school settings succeed and graduate. More than 700 students have graduated through the VALTS program since the late 1990s, many of which could not have achieved that feat without it.

According to ESU 13 Director of Alternative Education Tom Peacock, many people have misconceptions about alternative schools and the students who attend them.

“Alternative schools have a stigma of, ‘That’s where the bad kids go,’” said Peacock. “There’s no such thing as a bad kid. They just have things going on in their life or have some struggles or traditional school doesn’t work for them. Every kid that’s come here since I’ve been here has their own unique story.”

Peacock has been an educator for 30 years and has served in many different capacities: elementary school teacher, middle school teacher, coach, athletic director, and principal. He said that he’s always felt the importance of connecting to students as individuals with unique backgrounds, stories, and needs.

“I found myself being able to connect with kids,” he said. “One of the hard parts of moving from the classroom to administration was changing that. When this opportunity came up to be in an alternative setting, I was excited about it. I love the connection and positive influence I can have.”

What made leading VALTS an even more enticing opportunity for Peacock was its student-centered approach. The program focuses heavily on flexibility and individual needs while also meeting school and state requirements for credit and graduation. This allows the VALTS educators to really get to know their students in a way that’s difficult in programs with larger class sizes.

“They relax and they become themselves again,” explained Peacock. “The wall that was once built up from whatever things they’ve gone through, whatever issues they had with other kids or family, we start to see that wall slowly come down and we actually get a glimpse of the real kid. I wish I could bottle that up and share it with people so they could see it.”

Some of the ways VALTS makes programming flexible for students involve holding identical morning and afternoon classes, beginning new classes every quarter so that new students aren’t thrown into the middle of content they aren’t prepared for, and offering elective credit for working a job.

The VALTS program started out by partnering with only a handful of schools in the Scottsbluff/Gering area, but it has grown and partnered with many more districts over the years. Recently the program established a satellite site in Sidney that provides the opportunity for many schools in the southern Panhandle to enter VALTS, and Peacock hopes that the same can be done for northern schools in the near future.

“This first semester we’ve been in contact with those northern schools: Hay Springs, Hemingford, Crawford, and Chadron. There is an interest in alternative programming for students at the high school age,” said Peacock.

Most of the details such as location, number of seats, and hours are still to be decided, but Peacock hopes that the success VALTS has seen can soon be shared with a larger student population up north.

“I think they’re pretty excited about the opportunity, and I know that we are,” he said.

