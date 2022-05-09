Vax to Business program offers grant funding for COVID education, clinics

Summertime is full of activities and gatherings with family and friends. Transmission of COVID-19 should not be a concern and with financial support from a newly released grant, local businesses are encouraged to join the Vax to Business program to keep employees and customers healthy and safe.

Businesses can receive up to $2,000 through the Vax to Business program, which is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in partnership with Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services office of health disparities and health equity.

“The goal is to partner with local small businesses who are trusted messengers in their communities and equip them to act as COVID-19 mitigation advocates to assist underserved, at-risk, and rural populations in making informed COVID-19 related decisions, counter misinformation and increase COVID-19 vaccination,” according to the DHHS Vax to Business Initiative web page.

The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council (PWWC), which is part of Panhandle Public Health District, provides evidence-based programming, training and resources for communities and supports employers in the Panhandle region.

“The Vax to Business program is a great opportunity for local businesses to show their employees and community how much they care about them,” Nicole Berosek, organizational wellness coordinator said. “It gives community members a forum to ask questions and learn more regarding the COVID vaccination.”

Eligible businesses include local small businesses such as a barber shop, salon or local grocery story within the state of Nebraska. The business cannot be a chain store beyond the state of Nebraska and cannot employ more than 50 employees across the company. The program will prioritize participants that serve populations hit hardest by COVID-19, including ethnic and racial minority groups, people living in communities with high social vulnerability, rural communities, people with disabilities, people who are homebound, isolated or lack transportation and immigrants or refugees.

“We help promote vaccinations to area businesses and employees. We are available to assist organizations in the application process,” Berosek said. “After the application is submitted and approved, we will work with local vaccine providers to provide the vaccines on site. This may include a partnership with our bilingual nurses as well.”

When businesses apply for the program, they have three options to choose what best serves their community. The first option is to post educational materials and speak with customers about a COVID-19 mitigation that comes with a $1,000 grant. Business employees will complete a two-hour training that covers basic information about COVID-19 prevention, vaccinations, frequently asked questions, tips for countering misinformation and provide practical tools for everyday conversations in their place of business. Educational materials must be posted in the business and employees are expected to have conversations with customers about COVID-19 mitigation. Businesses should take photos of posted materials and track the number of conversations to complete the online reporting form.

The second option is to host one vaccine event, which comes with a $1,500 grant. Business employees will complete the same two-hour training and are expected to post educational materials and have conversations. However, they must also host a vaccine event and promote it. The DHHS Vax to Business team will help participants connect to providers like a local pharmacy, health department or a federally qualified health center. Documentation should be taken to include with the online reporting form.

The third option is to host two vaccine events. Businesses will receive a $2,000 grant. The training, posting materials and conversing with customers are the same as option two, expect the business must hold a second vaccine event. They are encouraged to work with the vaccine provider to determine the timing of the second vaccine clinic. All documentation will be submitted in the online reporting form.

The vaccine providers will use the vaccine types available to them, which may vary throughout the state based on availability and ability of providers to store and transport different vaccines.

A business will receive payment after DHHS receives all required information in about three to four weeks after DHHS approves payment. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2022.

Businesses can apply online by visiting www.pphd.org/pwwc.html. For more information about the program, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Vax-to-Business.aspx.

