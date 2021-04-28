Vegetable plant fundraiser planned this weekend

Another growing season draws nearer as the Community Ever Green House prepares for its annual plant sale fundraiser to fund operations and upkeep of the garden and greenhouse space.
This year, Carol Knaub and Tina Luz, the two master gardeners who have kept the greenhouse running for the past half a dozen years or so, said the fundraiser will be specifically earmarked for an irrigation system to place on the flower beds side of the greenhouse.
“Watering each plant by hand in 100-degree weather is kind of hard,” Knaub said.
The irrigation system will be the first step to beautify the flower bedded landscape on the south side of the greenhouse. With the arbor, benches and solar lamps, the little flower garden will soon be dotted with tulips, daffodils and daisies to start bringing the space to life.
Knaub said she plans to get the irrigation system in this summer, so they can get to work weeding the area and planting flowers for the entire community to enjoy.
“As people walk and sit — we’ve had people come, and they’ll sit two hours, three hours, chatting on the bench,” she said. “It’s kind of nice they’re starting to enjoy it.”
Knaub said that once the irrigation system is installed, she’d be able to start asking the community for volunteers to adopt a flower bed. It will be a program that would allow sponsors to plant and take care of whatever they’d like in their own little space in the garden.
Until then, Knaub and Luz will be preparing for the plant sale this weekend to help fund this season’s large project.
The fundraiser will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Knaub said Saturday might get cut a little short depending on the time they will need to help with the Monument Laser Light Show.
The sale will consist of a plethora of vegetable plants from tomatoes to kale to peppers — and a wide variety of each, including some “dangerously hot” peppers, Luz said. All the seedlings were sprouted in the greenhouse by Knaub, Luz and a few of their other volunteers. All funds will go toward the operation of the greenhouse. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Knaub said that they are also looking for more volunteers, especially when it comes time to really dig into the flower bed project.
“Anybody who wants to get ahold of us, they can sign up to volunteer, and especially, we need a lot on this side this year,” she said, gesturing to the arbor and surrounding area, “just trying to get everything cleaned up.”
The Community Ever Green House will also be participating in the WyoBraska Gives event on May 4, and monetary donations can be made to the non-profit at any time via the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.