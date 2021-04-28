Vegetable plant fundraiser planned this weekend

Until then, Knaub and Luz will be preparing for the plant sale this weekend to help fund this season’s large project.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Knaub said Saturday might get cut a little short depending on the time they will need to help with the Monument Laser Light Show.

The sale will consist of a plethora of vegetable plants from tomatoes to kale to peppers — and a wide variety of each, including some “dangerously hot” peppers, Luz said. All the seedlings were sprouted in the greenhouse by Knaub, Luz and a few of their other volunteers. All funds will go toward the operation of the greenhouse. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

Knaub said that they are also looking for more volunteers, especially when it comes time to really dig into the flower bed project.

“Anybody who wants to get ahold of us, they can sign up to volunteer, and especially, we need a lot on this side this year,” she said, gesturing to the arbor and surrounding area, “just trying to get everything cleaned up.”

The Community Ever Green House will also be participating in the WyoBraska Gives event on May 4, and monetary donations can be made to the non-profit at any time via the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.

