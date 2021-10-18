'Venom' coming to SkyView Drive-In

SCOTTSBLUFF - “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” will show this weekend at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in.

In this PG-13 film, Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

Cost is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards; it costs $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.