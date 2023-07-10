The Vera Dulaney Memorial Art Show and Sale will be at the Gering Civic Center July 14 and 15. The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Work on display at the show is first judged at a juried show and those that qualify are then entered into the show. More information about registration can be found on the Oregon Trail Days website.

Oregon Trail Days organizers expect hundreds of submissions at this year’s show.

The show is named in memory of Vera Dulaney, who served on the Oregon Trail Days board for more than 30 years and played a large role in founding the art show. When Dulaney died in 2019, the show was named after her. The show will run for the 39th time this year.