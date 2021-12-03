Very Valley Christmas features WNCC Performing Arts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, the jazz and concert bands will take on a few different Christmas tunes like “The Christmas Song,” featuring WNCC automotive instructor Aaron Gayman on flugelhorn, and “Twas the Night before Christmas,” with narration by musical theater major Ty Corr. The concert band will also be joining the choir in the Hallelujah Chorus, as well as Baba Yetu, a Swahili setting of the Lord’s Prayer.

The vocal department will also be doing a few songs of their own, including an acapella African Noel and a “jazzy but forceful arrangement of Go Tell It on the Mountain,” among seasonal pieces, vocal instructor Patrick Newell said.

The theatre department will be adapting three children’s books to the stage: “‘Twas Nochebuena” by Roseanne Greenfield Thong and illustrated by Sara Palacios, “Froggy’s Best Christmas” by Jonathan London and illustrated by Frank Remkiewicz, and “Merry Christmas, Splat” by Rob Scotton.

Johnson said he always looks forward to this production because it shows off the best of each program.

“I kind of enjoyed listening to the rehearsals, but I also kind of enjoy being surprised by all the cool stuff they do,” he said. “…It’s always a good program. People seem to really enjoy it.”