Very Valley Christmas features WNCC Performing Arts

Western Nebraska Community College’s performing arts programs will reunite for their annual festive collaboration, the Very Valley Christmas Program.
Performances from the concert band and jazz band will be interspersed with solid vocals from the two choirs, as well as productions of three different children’s Christmas books turned into plays by the theater program. There will also be some unique crossovers with band and choir joining together for a few songs.
This holiday variety show has been around for a number of years now, and as WNCC instrumental instructor Nathaniel Johnson said, it’s quickly becoming a favorite holiday tradition in the Panhandle.
“We had a comment by a staff member who came a few years ago,” Johnson said, “and he said, ‘I tell you what, Very Valley Christmas is becoming the thing to do in the Christmas season.’”
The cross-program collaboration began back in 2010 when the then speech coach at WNCC Denee Janda asked if the band would want to play Christmas music interspersed with dramatic readings of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by speech team members. From there, various collaborations across the performing arts have taken the stage to celebrate the holiday season. Past programs have included everything from the Grinch to Brother Heinrich’s Christmas.
This year, the jazz and concert bands will take on a few different Christmas tunes like “The Christmas Song,” featuring WNCC automotive instructor Aaron Gayman on flugelhorn, and “Twas the Night before Christmas,” with narration by musical theater major Ty Corr. The concert band will also be joining the choir in the Hallelujah Chorus, as well as Baba Yetu, a Swahili setting of the Lord’s Prayer.
The vocal department will also be doing a few songs of their own, including an acapella African Noel and a “jazzy but forceful arrangement of Go Tell It on the Mountain,” among seasonal pieces, vocal instructor Patrick Newell said.
The theatre department will be adapting three children’s books to the stage: “‘Twas Nochebuena” by Roseanne Greenfield Thong and illustrated by Sara Palacios, “Froggy’s Best Christmas” by Jonathan London and illustrated by Frank Remkiewicz, and “Merry Christmas, Splat” by Rob Scotton.
Johnson said he always looks forward to this production because it shows off the best of each program.
“I kind of enjoyed listening to the rehearsals, but I also kind of enjoy being surprised by all the cool stuff they do,” he said. “…It’s always a good program. People seem to really enjoy it.”
The program will take place at the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC’s campus on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. There will also be a coat/toy drive in the lobby for local less fortunate children, and the art club will be accepting art supply donations as well.