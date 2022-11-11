Veteran dedicated career to serving in the military

The drafting of a Scottsbluff man lead to a career in the Armed Forces.

In 1952, James Monti was drafted to serve in the Army. He would leave the Army in 1955, but his absence from military service would be short lived. He would soon join the Air Force where he would retire.

“I went through basic training and then went straight to Korea. I spent a year (there),” he said.

In Korea, Monti served in the First Forward Observation Battalion.

“We had outposts up on the hills. The hills (in Korea) are small, real sharp with small valleys,” he said.

He said the hills were a few miles apart and the U.S. soldiers knew that North Korean soldiers were likely behind the next hill. Monti’s job in the First Forward Observation Battalion was to help gauge how far away the enemy was.

“As an observer, we served as a lookout. We sat in the bunker and had a little narrow window,” he said. “All of the (microphones) were spread out behind us. If you heard gunfire over on the other side, you would mash a button to activate the mics. The difference in time it took for that sound to hit (his mic and six more triggered in bunkers behind them) would help pinpoint where it was coming from.”

The coordinates would then be reported to headquarters where decisions were made on how the battalion’s soldiers would respond.

“If things were right, they’d call in artillery to blast (the enemy position),” he said. ”They had that napalm, and it felt like the whole world was shaking.”

Monti returned to civilian life when he was discharged from the Army in 1955. He didn’t take to it well.

“I got out of the Army and had to find work, and I just couldn’t hold a job. I’d work for a day or week, and then quit. I would quit because I couldn’t stand (the work),” he said. “I couldn’t stand civilians.”

Monti decided to enlist in the Air Force.

“I went to school with three (guys) who went into the Air Force They all said they were staying in and they liked it. So, I thought, ‘What the heck. I’ll try it. So, I enlisted in the Air Force.”

When he joined the Air Force, it was still fairly new having been established as a separate branch of the military in 1947. Prior to that it was the U.S Army Air Forces.

“There were a few guys wearing the mixed uniform. They came with the old Army Air Corps, and they still wore part of the brown uniform and part of the blue. It looked like hell,” he said.

Fortunately, he said, he didn’t have to go back to Korea after enlisting in the Air Force.

“I was stationed in Okinawa and they sent me from there to Vietnam for 90 days,” Monti said.

While in Vietnam, Monti served as the crew chief on a C-123.

“Periodically, I’d go look out the windows to look at the end engines and see if they’re still there,” he said. “I’m looking out the window one time. I saw something down below that looked kind of funny. There’s an F-102 bombing down there. I saw him make three passes. He’d circle and come back and drop his bomb again. The jungle would ripple like if you throw rocks in the water.”

Monti said he worked in aircraft maintenance for 10 years, before he was forced to switch jobs.

“I found out I’m partially colorblind. I shouldn’t have been in maintenance for starters,” he said.

That’s because he had trouble discerning the colors of different wires, he said. His superiors gave him a choice on what job he would switch to.

“I said, ‘It ain’t what I want to go into. I want to get out of dragging that damn toolbox,’” Monti said. “I looked at the list, and here it says, rifle and pistol range.”

After being accepted for the position, he spent 10 years teaching other Air Force members how to shoot rifles and pistols.

“We started out with air pistols, from there we went to .22s. We shot them for a while before we shot .38s. Then we shot the 45 and rifles.”

After 10 years teaching others to shoot, Monti called it a career. He retired in 1975, but still stayed close to his military roots. He shod horses in Great Falls, Montana, at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Shoeing horses was a skill he picked in Spain.

“There was a riding stable on the base. My youngest boy wanted to have a horse, so we bought him a horse. We were involved in the riding stable, and they could never get the horses shod there,” Monti said. “There was a guy who would come in and shoe the horses once in a while, but they had a hell of a time getting anyone.”

So, Monti learned the trade, figuring it was a skill he could use once he left the military. It was a trade he practiced for 10 years.

“They had a saddle club on base,” he said. “They had about 50 horses that stayed there in the saddle club. I shod all them horses.”

It proved to be a pretty rough trade, though.

“I got kicked in my left knee. It screwed up my knee,” he said. “I hobbled around on the left leg which screwed up my right hip.”

After 10 years, he decided it was time to retire.

“I sold my house. One thing led to another and I bought a motor home. I lived in an RV for 30 years, full-time. I’d go north in the summer and back south for the winter.”

After his wife died in 2017, Monti lived with his son for a period in Great Falls and his daughter in Florida.

“I just didn’t like it there ... so I decided to look for a house. I went to Billings (Montana) looking for a house. (Houses there) were so expensive,” he said.

Monti decided to do an internet search for properties where he came across a listing for his home. He had never been to the Scottsbluff-Gering area before, but that didn’t phase him.

December will mark his first anniversary of living in Scottsbluff.