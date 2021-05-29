Veteran Stand Down event to provide resources, networking for local vets

Western Nebraska Community College’s Military and Veterans Affairs department is ready to host its Veterans Stand Down event once again.

The event has been going on for about five years, aside from last year due to COVID. Veterans Upward Bound adviser Michael Millikin said it began as a small event to help homeless vets by handing out sleeping bags and some other gear. Now it’s evolved into a kind of fair for veterans and their families to give them the opportunity to explore all the resources that are available to them.

“We have different veteran services from the community that meet in one place, so that veterans can come and they can get the help that they need,” he said.

Millikin said there will be clothing, housing referrals, employment services, readjustment counseling and much more. There will even be a free lunch provided.

“A lot of veterans don’t know the different benefits that are out there for them, and a lot of veterans sometimes don’t even know what questions to ask,” he said. “… Basically, we can just inform them of everything that’s available to them, and answer questions and try to put those answers to each individual situation that a veteran may have.”