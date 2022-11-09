Veterans Day ceremonies, parade will honor veterans Friday

Ceremonies and other activities will be held throughout Panhandle communities to celebrate veterans Friday.

A listing of Veterans Day activities, as provided to the Star-Herald, are:

The annual Veterans Day Parade held in Scottsbluff and sponsored by VFW Post 1681 will be held at 11 a.m.

People can gather along the route, which starts at 19th Avenue and East Overland and proceeds west on East Overland to Third Avenue.

Parade line up will start at 10 a.m. on the south side of 19th Avenue and East Overland, facing north. Anyone is welcome to participate, and questions can be referred to the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office, 308-436-6643.

— VFW Post 1681 will host its annual Veterans Day Banquet at VFW Post 1681, 2710 N. 10th St., in Gering. The dinner will be held at 6 p.m.

Mitchell Public Schools has invited veterans and active service members to its annual l Veterans Day Program Friday, 9 a.m., at Mitchell High School Gym. Following the program, veterans and active service members and a guest are invited to lunch at the elementary school.

The program will include a Quilt of Valor Ceremony, musical presentations and various presentations by the community, staff and students. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the program to honor our veterans.

Northfield Elementary will host its Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. The assembly begins at 8 a.m. and veterans will enjoy a breakfast prior to the ceremony. Geil Elementary students are also inviting veterans to enjoy breakfast with them Friday.

The Western Nebraska Veterans Home will host a Veterans Coffee and a Veterans Program for its residents on Friday. However, those events are not open to the public. During the annual program, Bill West, a member of the American Legion and a veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, will be the master of ceremonies. The key speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Valerie Baker.

Retired Col. Tony Baker is this year’s keynote speaker for the 21st annual Kimball Jr/Sr. High School Civics Class Veterans Day program. In 2000, Baker completed a deployment to the Bosnia and Kosovo NATO mission. In 2001 he deployed to Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, and Somalia Theater of operations helping train the Ethiopian Army. He was promoted to lieutenant colonel in 2001. In 2004, he deployed to Iraq where he helped develop the targeting systems needed to catch bomb makers. In late 2004, Baker was promoted to the rank of colonel and graduated from the U.S. Army War College. In 2005, Baker retired from the Army after almost 29 years of service.

“We are so excited that Tony Baker has accepted our invitation to speak to our area veterans during this very busy election time,” Jeri Ferguson, KHS Civics instructor. said.

This year’s program will be Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Harry McNees Auditorium. All Kimball-area veterans are asked to attend. The program is open to the community. Afterward, the Kimball school district is hosting a complimentary dinner for all veterans and their spouses. Arrangements for transportation of veterans can be made by calling the high school, 308-235-4861.