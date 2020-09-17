Veterans Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The annual Veterans Day Parade on East Overland in Scottsbluff, sponsored by Gering Post 1681 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, has been canceled for Nov. 11.

Post Commander Tom Arends said the Scotts Bluff County Health Department recommended canceling the parade due to the continuing threat from COVID-19.

After meeting with John Brehm, director of the Scotts Bluff and Banner counties Veterans Service Center, they decided to “play it safe” and cancel the event for 2020.

“We’ve had Veterans Day Parades in snowstorms before, but this is a different situation,” Arends said. “A few VFW Posts in eastern Nebraska have already canceled their parades.”

Brehm said a possible parade cancellation had been discussed for about two weeks.

“Things are starting to open up a little, but no one knows what Nov. 11 will look like,” he said. “We were going to honor our World War II veterans but we don’t want to expose them to possibly getting COVID-19.”

It’s still uncertain whether the West Nebraska Veterans Home will have their traditional Veterans Day program. If not, a virtual program is being considered.

“We had a virtual program for Memorial Day and Flag Day this year and they both went over very well,” he said. “It’s hard for some of our older veterans to get around, so they appreciate the programs are available for them.”

Brehm said the live Veterans Day Parade has taken place for at least the past 35-40 years. This is the first year it had to be canceled.