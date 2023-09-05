Local Patriot Guard members and volunteers are hoping to honor area veterans making their way to an Honor Flight for veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars and Operation Desert Storm. Veterans will travel through Scottsbluff Thursday around midday before continuing on to Denver International Airport and from there Washington, D.C.

The convoy will escort 14 veterans, selected by the Honor Flight Network, and will start up in Chadron and will travel down the Panhandle through Alliance, Scottsbluff, Kimball and into Colorado in Fort Morgan before arriving in Denver.

Once the veterans arrive in D.C., they will be able to tour through various veteran's memorials and meet with other veterans from around the country.

When they arrive in Scottsbluff they will be stopping at the Elk's Lodge on First Avenue for a quick lunch before continuing on their journey. In the past, the Patriot Guard has distributed flags to community members to line First Avenue along the veteran's route to honor them.

"The Patriot Guard has 150 flags that we hand out to the public, that comes down and stands a flag line in honor of these heroes," Patriot Guard Senior Ride Captain Steve Thomlison.

Thomlison said community members looking to participate in the flag line should arrive at the Elk's Lodge around 11:15 a.m. so they can begin to arrange the line. According to Thomlison, the flag line takes about 15 to 20 minutes to set up.

He also encouraged those who still want to honor these veterans but who are unable to attend at Elk's Lodge to wave flags or stand in a civilian's salute, with their hand over their heart, along their route.

Their route will take them southeast on Highway 26 where they will turn onto East Overland and travel west until turning north onto Fifth Avenue. From there they will take Fifth Avenue to 20th Street. They will travel down to First Avenue to the Elk's Lodge.

The flag line will be assembled up First Avenue along the veterans' route as a welcome before they arrive at the Elk's Lodge for lunch.

Following their lunch at 1 p.m., the group, with two local veterans in Roy "Kent" Greenwalt and John Oliver of Gering, will depart for Denver.

The other veterans traveling on the trip are Chris Bartes, Stanley Feddersen, Robert Kammerer, Bradley Moomey and Donald Sheldon, all of Alliance; Carl Cousin and Gene Peters of Chadron; Clayton "JR" Barker and Dennis Brott of Crawford; Merle Spickelmeier of Hays Springs; Robert Betancur of Morrill and Jesse Javala of Lincoln.

The veterans will also be accompanied by their 14 chosen "guardians" for a total of 28 on the trip, which is being paid for by volunteers and donors of the The Honor Flight Network.

"This trip is so well deserved, the last time they got a free trip, Uncle Sam provided it and they may not have particularly liked that," Thomlison said.

Thomlison said events like these are about patriotism and trying to give back to people who have already given so much to this country. He had a number of family members serve but was unable to himself due to a childhood accident, so he sees this as his "way of paying it back."

He said he is hopeful that the public would show up and show their support for these veterans like they have in previous years.

"It's an absolutely awesome sight and (the veterans) are blown away for that," he said, "so we hope we can do that again and the public is really willing to come out and support these heroes."