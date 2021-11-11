Veterans honored with parade, Mexican-American monument at Guadalupe Center

On a cold, breezy day the Veterans Day Parade returned to East Overland on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The parade wasn’t held last year because of COVID, but area residents showed out in droves Thursday in the brisk temperatures.
The parade route was also full with participants walking along the parade route on East Overland.
The Scottsbluff High School Junior ROTC program was just one of the groups represented at the parade.
The program’s instructor Lt. Col. Jeff Johnson said celebrating Veterans Day is important, especially for the students in the Air Force Junior ROTC program.
“It helps recognize all the things that veterans have done in the past,” he said. “They get a better feel of what they learned about in the classroom. They get to come out here and display their discipline.”
Johnson
The Junior ROTC program aims to help students develop skills that will benefit them in life.
“It’s a leadership program. We try to teach them leadership, discipline and responsibility,” Johnson said.
The students also go through some military-type training that you would see in boot camp.
“We do drill and ceremony. We have the uniforms, and we have leadership labs after school that mimic the military in a lot of ways,” he said. “It’s a leadership program. We’re trying to make better citizens. That’s our mission.”
Roosevelt Elementary students took to the sidewalk by the school to wave flags and wave at the parade participants.
Marching bands from Minatare High School, Gering Junior High, Gerig High School, Bluffs Middle School and Scottsbluff High School also participated in the parade.
After the parade, Mexican-American veterans and their families gathered at the Guadalupe Center to honor the 600 or more who have served in the military in the Nebraska Panhandle.
At the Guadalupe Center, Quilts of Valor were given to six veterans — Greg Rodriguez, Joe Perez, Gavino Saldivar, Marty Ramirez and Oscar Barraza.
Honor and Remember flags were also presented to families of six fallen Mexican-American veterans at the ceremony.
Afterward, three monuments displaying the 600 names were unveiled in front of the center.
For more on the Mexican-American Veterans ceremony at the Guadalupe Center, see Sunday’s paper.