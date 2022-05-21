Veterans invited to ‘Stand Down’ June 1-2 where they can connect with services

The seventh annual Scottsbluff Stand Down event will take place Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2, to help area veterans get connected with community resources.

The TRIO Veterans Upward Bound program at Western Nebraska Community College and Black Hills Veterans Affairs will host a Stand Down event at Cougar Palace on the WNCC Scottsbluff campus.

“There are really valuable resources available to veterans in the Panhandle and we want to bring them all together in one location so our veterans and their families can access everything they need,” said Mike Millikin, VUB interim assistant director.

The first day of the Stand Down is from 5 to 7 p.m. The second day, the event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be provided on both days, so veterans are encouraged to spend time at the event and bring along family.

“I want them to ask questions,” Millikin said. “No question is a dumb question. This event is a family thing and there’s going to be American cheeseburgers from college catering and the night before will have finger sandwiches.”

Sometimes, veterans don’t know what questions to ask to learn about available services, Millikin said, so he hopes this event connects people and helps spread the word.

“The more people that you meet and the more people that are aware of these things, that word will spread and reach every veteran who’s out there,” he said. “We just want everybody to know what’s out there and how they can be helped.”

Between 30 and 40 agencies are expected to attend the Scottsbluff Stand Down to provide information on services available in the area for veterans and their families. Some of the services include VA benefits, housing referrals, employment services, legal assistance, clothing, and more.

“We try to invite anybody in the area that has anything to do with services for veterans,” he said. “Veterans and their families can come walk around. It’s kind of like a job fair, but it’s just different services that are out there.”

Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD214 form dependent information and identification to the event. Documentation is needed so the veterans’ needs can be fully addressed.

The event is also supported by Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Nebraska Department of Labor and VetSet Nebraska.

For for information about the Scottsbluff Veterans Stand Down, contact Millikin at millikin@wncc.edu or 308-635-6152.

Millikin said the goal of the event is “to help as many veterans out there as possible and to get the knowledge out there.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.