Veterans of Foreign Wars announces kick-off of scholarship competitions

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) announces the kick-off of the 2022-23 VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen scholarship competitions.

The VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen’s essay competitions are dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation for the country and fostering patriotism among our nation’s youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or a statement on a subject which prompts them to consider how American history and democratic ideals and principles apply to our lives.

This year’s Voice of Democracy theme asks students to contemplate, “Why is the veteran important? The Voice of Democracy scholarship competition is an audio-essay open to students in grades 9-12. The national winner will receive a $30,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship Award.

The Patriot’s Pen competition is open to students in grades 6-8. This year, students are asked to reflect on the statement, “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” The national winner will receive a $5,000 award.

Student participants are asked to submit their entry, along with a completed entry form, to their participating local VFW Post.

There is also cash prizes for the local post, district and state judging.

You can contact Tom Arends, 308-631-1198, for more information or forms.

Forms may also be available at the VFW Post #1681 in Gering, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You can also go to vfwne.org for home page - need to go down to find VOD and Patriot Pen programs.

For more information, Tom Arends, commander of the VFW Post #1681, 308-631-1198.

