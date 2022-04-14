Veterans oppose closure of Sidney clinic proposed in the Veterans Affairs Recommendations

The Sidney Veterans Affairs other outpatient site clinic may soon close with services being relocated to community providers.

The recommendation is one of many included in the Veterans Affairs Recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission for the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19, covering Montana, Utah, Oklahoma, most of Wyoming, Colorado and parts of Nebraska and Kansas. The recommendation is to close the Sidney OOS citing an “unsustainable level” as the clinic reported low patient levels.

The report indicates the Sidney clinic has seen a historical decrease in outpatient encounters with primary care decreasing by 25.6%, from 3,797 in 2017 to 2,825 in 2019, and mental health patient encounters decreasing by 36.9% from 461 in 2019 to 291 in 2019.

“There is a critical access hospital in Sidney that offers primary care services,” according to the report, making the closure of the location easy for enrollees to shift care to local services.

The report was part of a years-long process to reconstruct U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care offerings. The report recommends the closure and consolidation of rural VA facilities, although a third of American veterans live outside of cities and suburbs. The recommendations also seek to open a new hospital in Omaha and new clinics in Fremont and Council Bluffs, Iowa. But, Veterans in Grand Island may also experience issues as the report suggests reducing the number of nursing home beds at the Grand Island VA’s urgent care center once a new 34-bed facility opens at a Papillion hospital.

Fred Wiedeberg, Cheyenne County Veterans Service Officer and retired Army veteran, said losing the Sidney clinic feels like the VA is taking away a benefit veterans earned by serving their country.

“It’s about money,” he said. “It’s about business, but there were a couple of the clinics that were slated to be closed. They are talking about closing the Sidney site.”

Wiedeberg said he has received several calls from local veterans about the potential closure. The VA offers a program called Care in the Community requiring veterans to go through a consultation to receive an authorization number and window for care for them to see a local doctor, if they cannot wait to get into the VA hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“What they’re saying is they’re not going to leave the veterans high and dry, they just want us to go to Sidney Regional Medical Center and they’ll pay for it,” Wiedeberg said. “A lot of these veterans have become accustomed to using our little VA clinic and they like it and they don’t want a change.”

However, veterans only have a specific time window to receive care and if they seek community medical care outside that time frame, they will be responsible for the bill.

Should the Sidney clinic close, veterans would have to travel to Cheyenne’s VA hospital, which is over 200 miles round trip.

“These 400 people may go to Cheyenne if they don’t want to go to the community. Now it’s going to cause more of a strain on the Cheyenne VA,” he said.

The clinic currently offers a van shuttle service to Cheyenne, which requires veterans to arrive at the Sidney clinic before 6:30 a.m.

“We don’t have the volunteers for that to run five days a week,” Wiedeberg said. “They take Interstate 80, so think about what it’s like from November through March. Half the time you can’t go because there’s a blizzard.”

Retired Army Colonel Larry Nelson said losing the facility would be a challenge for local veterans as well as others in neighboring communities. The Sidney clinic serves veterans from Lewellen, Oshkosh, Chappell and Holyoke, Colorado, among other smaller communities between Sidney and North Platte.

“Economically, it would be bad for Sidney,” Nelson said, who has received care at the clinic for 23 years. “If you have to go to Cheyenne, that’s your whole day. A lot of the older veterans aren’t big on getting up at 5:30 a.m. to make the bus at 6:30 a.m. It’s just a whole lot more convenient and more humane service because they know you.”

If the clinic closes, Nelson said getting to the VA hospital in Cheyenne poses a challenge, especially during the winter.

“I don’t want to see disabled veterans and veterans who need medical care being put out,” Nelson said. “I want them to be able to obtain the services that they’ve been used to.”

After reading the report, Wiedeberg said he did not know what to do, but he had to do something. As a veterans service officer, he reports to a veteran service committee and board of commissioners, with the latter in control of the budget. He will go before the Cheyenne County Commissioners asking for their signatures Monday. Commanders of veterans organizations — The Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and local American Legion — also plan to write letters. Those documents will go to the Cheyenne VA.

While use of a community hospital offers similar care to a veteran, access to a community VA clinic is a benefit many feel they’ve earned through serving their country.

“They’ve earned this privilege, this benefit and they feel like the VA is taking something away from us.” Wiedeberg said. “I’m enrolled in VA health care and this is where my primary care provider is and I don’t want to switch doctors. I think it’s continuity of care with a familiar physician.”

While the future of the Sidney facility is still up for debate, Nelson said he is adamant about fighting for it and the staff who work there.

“I’m really sincere about keeping this clinic here in Sidney,” Nelson said. “And then I worry about what’s going to happen to these great nurses here.”

The Scottsbluff VA clinic is not currently threatened with a closure as it is under the VA hospital in Hot Springs, South Dakota, according to inquires with the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.