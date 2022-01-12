Veterans Service Office promotes Agent Orange compensation

The monetary compensation offered would come straight from the VA department. Typically, the veteran would visit the VSO, provide their medical records and describe their service in Vietnam.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meyers said he’d already helped some veterans get these benefits before, but that many might not be aware of the compensation available to them. “When you start reading through some of these conditions (like) hypothyroidism or bladder cancer ... I’ve only been in this office about a month and a half and I’ve seen a lot of service members come in with these types of ailments.”

Aside from debilitating diseases, such ailments might have made veterans unemployable. Part of the goal for the compensation is to help them maintain a standard of living. Meyers first needs to determine their eligibility to help them. This is an especially difficult task with regards to Navy veterans.