Veterans Service Office promotes Agent Orange compensation

The Veterans Service Office of Scotts Bluff County has a public service announcement for veterans who served in Vietnam. As part of an initiative by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, they want to make these soldiers, marines, airmen and sailors aware of compensation they may be entitled to if they were exposed to Agent Orange.
Agent Orange was a herbicide used by the U.S. military to destroy enemy crops and tree cover throughout Vietnam and neighboring countries during the 1960s and early 1970s. It wreaked havoc on communities in those countries, causing birth defects, cancers and genetic diseases for the affected populations. The VA department compiled a list of diseases it may have caused in exposed U.S. servicemen, including Hodgkin’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Type 2 diabetes and various types of cancer. A VA webpage said it presumes certain disabilities were caused by military service, so certain veterans are eligible for monetary compensation.
“We’ve had a lot of veterans come in with some of these presumptive conditions and we’re just trying to get compensation for those conditions,” Matt Meyers, who is taking over the role of the county’s Veteran’s Service Officer, said. “We want to reach out to the public and let our veterans know that if they are suffering from these conditions that they need to come in and see us.”
The monetary compensation offered would come straight from the VA department. Typically, the veteran would visit the VSO, provide their medical records and describe their service in Vietnam.
Meyers said he’d already helped some veterans get these benefits before, but that many might not be aware of the compensation available to them. “When you start reading through some of these conditions (like) hypothyroidism or bladder cancer ... I’ve only been in this office about a month and a half and I’ve seen a lot of service members come in with these types of ailments.”
Aside from debilitating diseases, such ailments might have made veterans unemployable. Part of the goal for the compensation is to help them maintain a standard of living. Meyers first needs to determine their eligibility to help them. This is an especially difficult task with regards to Navy veterans.
“I have to figure out, between this time and this time, when the service member served, and if that carrier ever got within the 12 nautical miles of Vietnam. It’s a lot of research. We read through logbooks for the ship to get lat(itude) and long(itude) and then that’s how we pinpoint where the ship was at that location,” Meyers said. A typical logbook for a single month at sea averages 65 pages. Even if the ship never approached Vietnam, sailors may have flown into the country to deliver or pick up supplies. Therefore, Meyers said it’s much easier to determine if members of the Air Force, Army or Marines are eligible for compensation.
It’s not just veterans who are eligible. If a veteran died from a presumptive condition, their spouse, children and parents can receive a monetary benefit called Dependency and Indemnity Compensation if they fit a certain list of criteria. These are viewable on the VA website.
Meyers said the push to make people aware of the presumptive condition compensation was part of his duties, from one veteran to another. “We truly care about these veterans and we truly care about their health and their ability to take care of themselves. If there’s anything we can do to support a veteran, that’s what John and I are here for.”