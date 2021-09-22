VFW essay contests underway

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) announces the kick-off of the 2021-2022 VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen’s scholarship competitions.

The VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions are dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation of the U.S. and fostering patriotism among youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject which prompts them to consider how American history and democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives.

This year’s Voice of Democracy theme asks students to contemplate: “America: Where do we go from here?” The Voice of Democracy scholarship competition is an audio-essay open to students in grades 9-12. The national winner will receive the $30,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship Award. Two years ago, the national winner was from Nebraska.

The Patriot Pen’s competition is open to students in grades 6-8. This year, students are asked to reflect on the statement: “How can I be a good American?” The national winner will receive a $5,000 award.

Student participates are asked to submit their entry, along with a completed entry form, to their participating VFW post. The deadline for student entries in both contests is Oct. 31 to the local VFW Post.