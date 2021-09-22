VFW essay contests underway

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) announces the kick-off of the 2021-2022 VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen’s scholarship competitions.
The VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions are dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation of the U.S. and fostering patriotism among youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject which prompts them to consider how American history and democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives.
This year’s Voice of Democracy theme asks students to contemplate: “America: Where do we go from here?” The Voice of Democracy scholarship competition is an audio-essay open to students in grades 9-12. The national winner will receive the $30,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship Award. Two years ago, the national winner was from Nebraska.
The Patriot Pen’s competition is open to students in grades 6-8. This year, students are asked to reflect on the statement: “How can I be a good American?” The national winner will receive a $5,000 award.
Student participates are asked to submit their entry, along with a completed entry form, to their participating VFW post. The deadline for student entries in both contests is Oct. 31 to the local VFW Post.
There are also cast prizes for the local post, district and state judging.
For more information or forms, contact Tom Arends, 308-631-1198 or visit VFW Post #1681 in Gering, 8 to 10 a.m.
Information is available on the website. vfwne.org under the VOD and Patriot Pen Program sections.