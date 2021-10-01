VFW plans Veterans Day parade

The VFW Post #1681 is in the midst of making plans for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade.

A parade was not held in 2020, but is being planned for 2021. According to a press release from Tom Arends, VFW Post 1681, the organization is hoping to have as many participants in the parade as possible.

The parade will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, and the route will start on 19th Avenue and East Overland. The route will proceed east to Third Avenue.

Any organizations or persons who have any questions about the 2021 Veterans Day parade can contact the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office, 308-436-6643, or Tom Arends, commander at VFW Post 1681, at 308-631-1198.