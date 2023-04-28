The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the victims in a multi-fatality crash Thursday in Furnas County. The wreck also resulted in an arrest.

About 12:15 p.m. Thursday, a westbound Dodge Ram 3500 went through a stop sign on Nebraska Highway 89 and struck a Hyundai Santa Fe northbound on Nebraska 283.

One passenger of the Hyundai, identified as Miriam Mejia Barrientos, 46, of Burlington, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four additional occupants of the Hyundai were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

One of those patients, Sloan Luna Portillo, 13, of Burlington, was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai, Olvin Luna, 43, of Burlington, and an 11-year-old girl were transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Luna was then flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.

An 11-year-old boy was transported to Norton County Hospital in Norton, Kansas and was then flown to a hospital in Wichita.

Olvin Luna is the father of Sloan Luna Portillo. Miriam Mejia Barrientos is the mother of the two 11-year-old children.

The two occupants of the Dodge were transported to Norton County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, the driver of the Dodge, identified as Kyiaz Ulanov, 28, of Lynnwood, Washington, was lodged in Phelps County Jail on two counts of motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving.