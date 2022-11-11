Vietnam veteran remembers his days at Da Nang

One month after graduating from high school, Lawrence Gibbs enlisted in the Marine Corps.

It was the summer of 1966. The future Gering city councilman lived in New York, where he grew up, and was continuing a family legacy of military service. Several of his cousins had served in the Navy. His father served during World War II in the Army and Air Force, and his maternal grandfather served in the Army during World War I.

He chose the Marines, though, because they were “the best.” He was shipped to Camp Parris for boot camp, where he trained with firearms and learned hand-to-hand combat.

“At that time, boot camp was eight weeks,” Gibbs said. “Normally, it’s 12 weeks, but they needed people in Vietnam.”

All Marines are riflemen first before they’re anything else, Gibbs said. He scored particularly well on logistics tests, so he took a six-month civilian course in six weeks and was sent overseas to Da Nang as a data processor. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Headquarters and Maintenance Squad 17.

“I arrived in Vietnam the 30th of April, 1967, and I was there until the 20th of May, 1968. I celebrated my 19th birthday there and I missed celebrating my 20th there by six days,” he said. “…When I was at Da Nang Airbase, it was the third-busiest airport in the world in terms of takeoffs and landings. We only had two parallel runways, so they were going all the time.”

The base was a prime target for North Vietnamese mortar attacks. Two and a half months into his deployment, a midnight mortar strike caused $80 million worth of damage at Da Nang. It destroyed planes and a bomb dump, as well as the Air Force barracks at the base. Several Americans died. Gibbs kept a heavy piece of shrapnel he found as a reminder of that day.

Gibbs never actually saw combat in Vietnam despite being fired upon by rockets several times.

“I never fired a shot in anger,” he said. “It’s good but it’s also frustrating when you’re hiding in a bunker and the rockets are blowing up around you. That’s pretty frustrating, especially when you’ve been trained.”

A scrapbook from his time overseas shows Marines posing with captured enemy flags or attending a Bob Hope show in December 1967. Most of Gibbs’ time was spent managing supplies and keeping track of air wing missions — what ordinance they used and how effective it was.

“I had secret clearance because the enemy would have liked to know that information for obvious reasons,” he said. “The enemy would like nothing better to know how many shells you had and what else.”

Gibbs said he almost fought in one of the war’s bloodiest battles at nearby Hue, during the Tet offensive in 1968. His father, however, had suffered a heart attack, so Gibbs was on personal leave at the time. His fellow data processors were sent to the front. He left Vietnam and retired from active duty as a lance corporal.

Gibbs opines that the United States could have won the Vietnam War, but that government leaders at the time chose not to do so. A big problem with Washington, he said, is that so few politicians are actually veterans.

“That’s why they’re so anxious to fight. Most of them have never seen it,” he said. “The people most uninterested in peace are those who have never seen war. And I didn’t see the worst of it, but I still don’t want any more of it.”

Still, Gibbs said, he’s proud of his service and is glad that he served.

“I especially respect the guys who were out in the boonies, slogging through the rice paddies,” he said.

Veterans Day is a chance for people all across America to show their respect, he said. He said he’s glad there are brave people still willing to defend their country.