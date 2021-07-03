Virtual, community walks set to remember missing man

A virtual walk and community walk have been planned to highlight the case of a man who has been missing since July 2019.

The family of Chance Englebret has organized a virtual walk, providing a way for over 30,000 people who have followed the man’s story on Facebook to be involved in remembering the man’s disappearance. Englebert went missing on July 6, 2019, during a trip to Gering. The man, who had been living in Moorcroft, Wyoming, had been reported missing after he left a Gering residence where he had been staying with his wife, Baylee, and infant son, Banks, on foot following an argument.

In the days following Englebret’s disappearance, 17 different agencies searched for the man, including sonar and water searches of the North Platte River, cadaver K9 searches and searches by air. However, Englebert was not located.

The Gering Police Department continues to investigate the case. Sightings in Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas and other areas have been reported, but the case remains unsolved two years later.