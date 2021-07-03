Virtual, community walks set to remember missing man

A virtual walk and community walk have been planned to highlight the case of a man who has been missing since July 2019.
The family of Chance Englebret has organized a virtual walk, providing a way for over 30,000 people who have followed the man’s story on Facebook to be involved in remembering the man’s disappearance. Englebert went missing on July 6, 2019, during a trip to Gering. The man, who had been living in Moorcroft, Wyoming, had been reported missing after he left a Gering residence where he had been staying with his wife, Baylee, and infant son, Banks, on foot following an argument.
In the days following Englebret’s disappearance, 17 different agencies searched for the man, including sonar and water searches of the North Platte River, cadaver K9 searches and searches by air. However, Englebert was not located.
The Gering Police Department continues to investigate the case. Sightings in Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas and other areas have been reported, but the case remains unsolved two years later.
In the virtual walk, people are invited to take photos of themselves walking on July 6-10 and share them on social media either on their personal Facebook pages or in Facebook groups set up after Englebert’s disappearance. People can register that they participated online, https://bit.ly/36aOL0d, and T-shirts are also available.
A community walk has also been organized by Robin Otzel for Tuesday, July 6. Otzel, who did not know Englebert but has come to know his mother, Dawn, said that as a mother, “I can’t imagine one of my kids missing and not knowing what happened, not having answers.” She described it as a sad situation and hoped that walks help bring attention to the case and generate further leads.
The community walk will begin in Terrytown, with the group planning to meet in the Paul Reed Construction parking lot on Tenth Street at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. The group plans on walking along an area where video footage from a business has shown Englebert had been walking. The group plans to walk to Owl Road, where police have reported Englebert’s cell phone pinged, according to cell phone records.
Persons wanting more details about the community walk can call Otzel, 308-765-8639.