Virtual Project WILD and Aquatic WILD educator workshop is July 6

LINCOLN, Neb. – A virtual Project WILD and Project Aquatic WILD educator workshop, hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is scheduled for July 6 at 9 a.m.

Project WILD and Project Aquatic WILD teach lessons such as life cycles, habitats, wildlife populations, biodiversity, land management, and human-wildlife interactions. Project WILD focuses on terrestrial habitats while Aquatic WILD focuses on aquatic habitats.

The free Project WILD workshops, for formal and informal educators, provide training for both Project WILD and Aquatic WILD guides. Participants will receive both the Project WILD and Aquatic WILD guides and can expect to learn content knowledge and skills to implement activities into their settings.

Registration is required and can be completed by emailing monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.