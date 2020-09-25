Virtual race to benefit United Way

Traditionally, the United Way of Western Nebraska hosts a color dash in June. Obviously, 2020 has been anything but traditional and the funds raised by such events are needed more than ever.
Executive director Steph Black said the organization hopes to make up some ground after losing the dash with its Virtual 5K for United Way presented by First State Bank.
With the organization’s campaign in full swing, Black said every dollar counts. This year’s goal is $308,000.
Beyond resulting in the cancellation of major fundraisers, COVID-19 has led to an increase in need of various services.
“Even without COVID, there are families who need help with basic needs like paying utilities or rent,” she said.
Black said the organization decided that since there are likely some nice fall days ahead, a Virtual 5k would be a safe, family-friendly event.
It will take place through the end of October. Participants must register for the race by visiting uwwn.org/5kforUnitedWay; the cost is $25 for adults and $20 for those under 18.
Competitors will get a choice of a T-shirt or ladies razorback tank and a holographic Virtual 5K for United Way sticker. For an additional cost, long sleeve T-shirts or hooded T-shirts are available. These can be picked up at the United Way office.
Participants can run, jog or walk on a trail, treadmill, or anywhere else they choose at their own pace. They should download one of the many free mobile apps that track routes, time and completion.
Routes should be uploaded to the event page or sent to bbc@uwwn.org by Oct. 31.
The race does include prize baskets. The first is for the Most Creative Route, the second is the Family Finish which encourages the completion of the event by families. Those who finish the 5K together will be entered into a drawing. The third basket is for the “Lone Wolf.”
The funds raised will be used to support the organization’s 16 partner programs and community impact work, including food insecurity and preventing homelessness.
Workplace fundraising has also been a large contributor to the organization’s goal, but this year that is up in the air.
“People have lost jobs, and we just aren’t sure how our campaign is going to look this year,” she said. “Everything helps, whether it’s buying a duck, doing a 5K or giving a one-time donation.”
She’s appreciative of the community support for the organization and the people they help.
“If you have the ability to pay it forward, this is the year that it is going to make a lot of difference,” she said.
