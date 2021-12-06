SCOTTSBLUFF — The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to present Visions in Color: Finding Vibrancy in the Plains by Tammy Schuett of Grand Island, Nebraska.
The opening reception will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 5p.m. – 7 p.m.
“It is an unusual date for us, but we wanted our artist to be able to attend,” WNAC Program Manager Stephanie Coley said in a press release.
“The Great Plains have been my home for most of my life. I can look out my back door and see the wide reaching horizon. There’s something about the place where the earth meets the sky that pulls me in and captivates me. What others may find ordinary, and may not even notice, comes alive when I see it—and I must paint it. I use acrylics in gestural brush strokes to show movement and energy. If you’ve spent any amount of time on the Plains, you know that the wind doesn’t mess around. I want the viewer to feel that wind pulling and pushing at the trees, crops, and grasses of my paintings. Using my signature style, I express the lyrical lines flowing through the ground, around the trees, and across the horizon. There is poetry and art in the way the world moves around us if we only take the time to pause and delight in life,” Schuett said.
“We were lucky enough to partner with Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance to display this show. Schuett’s incredibly vivid art will be with us through December 23,” Coley said. “Please make sure you stop in to experience this unique vision of the plains.”
West Nebraska Arts Center is located at 106 East 18th Street in Scottsbluff. Gallery hours are Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. WNAC will be closed December 24 – 26 for the Christmas holiday.