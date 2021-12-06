Visions in Color: Finding Vibrancy in the Plains

“The Great Plains have been my home for most of my life. I can look out my back door and see the wide reaching horizon. There’s something about the place where the earth meets the sky that pulls me in and captivates me. What others may find ordinary, and may not even notice, comes alive when I see it—and I must paint it. I use acrylics in gestural brush strokes to show movement and energy. If you’ve spent any amount of time on the Plains, you know that the wind doesn’t mess around. I want the viewer to feel that wind pulling and pushing at the trees, crops, and grasses of my paintings. Using my signature style, I express the lyrical lines flowing through the ground, around the trees, and across the horizon. There is poetry and art in the way the world moves around us if we only take the time to pause and delight in life,” Schuett said.