Visit 5 Panhandle locations in the Great Park Pursuit

The Great Park Pursuit is back this year, aiming to get children and families outdoors and in Nebraska parks and other places.

The Great Park Pursuit (GPP) encourages players to follow clues that will lead to a sign post at 20 sites across Nebraska between May 1 through Oct. 31. Once players have solved the riddle to the sign post, they use a pencil or crayon to make a rubbing of a nature impression on the post or use the mobile app to prove they were there. Prizes are based on the number of impressions collected and the grand prize is an outdoor recreation package with a retail value of $1,500.

The program, in its 15th year, was originally designed to promote healthy, outdoors activities in Nebraska’s parks.

“There were initially 10 posts placed at parks around the state,” Bob Hanover, assistant parks division administrator at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said. “We wanted people to have a round trip of at least a 20-minute walk, just for healthy outdoor activity. Over the years, that modified a little bit because we wanted to include parks that maybe you couldn’t walk for 10 minutes in one direction.”

Starting with 10 locations initially, the program has evolved to include 20 rotating sites across the state. Sites included on the 2022 list in the Panhandle are: Chimney Rock, Fort Robinson, Hemingford Community Park and Wildcat Hills. Chimney Rock has recently upgraded its museum and tripled the size of the facility. It will be its first time on the GPP list.

“We approached Chimney Rock several years ago, and they weren’t in a position where they could, but this year they were ready,” Hanover said. “We wanted to encourage people to get out there, give them a little love, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to see their new expansion out there.”

The Wildcat Hills Nature Center has been on the list three previous times, but the clues and sign post will not be the same.

“We are excited to be a part of the park pursuit again this year and have had great success with it in previous years,” Amanda Filipi, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor education specialist stationed at the center, said. “We’ve already had a few people come in so far and they’ve been doing the process digitally.”

One of the coordinators for the program said the locations are cycled across the state featuring different places every year. GPP coordinators use a formula of state parks, community parks, Nebraska Natural Resources Districts areas, and national forest or park properties to create a ratio of diverse experiences at each location.

“We want to promote the vast array and diversity of parks that are within the state of Nebraska and outdoor opportunities, whether that be a fishing pier or the State Fair, or a trail,” Hanover said. “We just want to make sure people can do what they can do outside and enjoy Nebraska as an outdoor state.”

The program is a partnership between the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Participants need to visit the negpp.org website to create an account and print verifying sheets or download the mobile app. Once players have found the designated sign post, they can make a rubbing of the image on the verifying sheet to mail in or use the mobile app to snap a photo validating that you were there. All 20 sign posts at the different locations feature unique nature images.

“What kids love about it is we have the embossing images on each post,” Hanover said. “They love to get a crayon, or pencil, or marker, or whatever to do the embossing on the post. Three years ago, we included the use of the mobile app and that’s been extremely popular as well.”

Some of the locations are more remote, and Hanover encourages people to go prepared. For more information on the GPP program and to register, visit negpp.org.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

