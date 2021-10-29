Visit a scary car wash at Paradise Car Wash

The Paradise Car Wash in Scottsbluff will be infested with all manner of ghouls and goblins on the nights of Oct. 29 - Oct. 31. This will be the second haunted car wash the business has put on, but owner Tori Brozek has a warning. This year’s event will be much scarier than the last.
“If you were here last year, be prepared to be scared,” she said. “...There’ll be coffins, skeletons, aliens, obviously, a lot of masked people. Things outside the wash, things inside the wash ... are you safe in your car or not?”
The event was born out of a simple idea. An employee suggested Paradise host a haunted car wash like the ones they’d managed before in cities. Brozek said she thought it would be a good way to make the car washes a little more interesting.
The pandemic also provided a good opportunity to put such an event together.
“With COVID, people couldn’t go out, people weren’t trick or treating ... but if they stayed in their cars that was contained a little bit more,” Brozek said.
The 2020 event was a boon for Paradise.
“We had no idea that it would be as well-received as it was,” Brozek said. “We had cars lined up on the street all the way to McDonald’s.”
The haunted car wash averaged 250 cars a night, with the largest number of guests — or rather victims— coming on Halloween night itself.
Last year featured a modest assortment of costumed creepers who scared visitors and cleaned their cars. This year, Brozek is going all out.
“Because it was so well received, we spent the last four months purchasing ... I think we’ve got 12 skeletons, 28 full costumes ... We’ve got zombies, we’ve got clowns, we’ve got wolves, we’ve got devils. Lots of dead, ugly people,” she said.
It’s more than just employees who will scare people. With more time to plan, their friends and family have been enlisted to help. But that doesn’t mean the event will be suitable for all ages.
Brozek said the ideal age group for attendees would be 16 - 60. Little kids, she said, wouldn’t find value in an event like the Haunted Car Wash.
“This, it’s not going to have anything nice,” she said.
The goal is to be terrifying, not cute. Brozek said it would be more of an event for people to go to with a small group of friends.
There will be strobe lights, ‘”bloody” foamy water, and passengers will be in a dark, confined space within their car. To add to the ambience, there will be a special radio station, 104.5, passengers can tune into. It will play creepy Halloween-style music.
However, there will still be some brevity while waiting in line to be scared. Brozek said her mom will be making red velvet-flavored hot chocolate, stylized as blood. The Lemon Love and Sancho’s Corn food trucks will be across the street to serve guests on Saturday.
This year’s Haunted Car Wash will take place at 6:30 p.m. on each of the three days. The events will last until there are no cars left to wash, which could be four or five hours.
The cost is $20 per carload. Paradise in Scottsbluff is located at 611 W 27th St.
After Halloween, Brozek will switch her focus to a winter wonderland-themed car wash for December. This one will be much more family-friendly.