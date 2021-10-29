Visit a scary car wash at Paradise Car Wash

Last year featured a modest assortment of costumed creepers who scared visitors and cleaned their cars. This year, Brozek is going all out.

“Because it was so well received, we spent the last four months purchasing ... I think we’ve got 12 skeletons, 28 full costumes ... We’ve got zombies, we’ve got clowns, we’ve got wolves, we’ve got devils. Lots of dead, ugly people,” she said.

It’s more than just employees who will scare people. With more time to plan, their friends and family have been enlisted to help. But that doesn’t mean the event will be suitable for all ages.

Brozek said the ideal age group for attendees would be 16 - 60. Little kids, she said, wouldn’t find value in an event like the Haunted Car Wash.

“This, it’s not going to have anything nice,” she said.

The goal is to be terrifying, not cute. Brozek said it would be more of an event for people to go to with a small group of friends.

There will be strobe lights, ‘”bloody” foamy water, and passengers will be in a dark, confined space within their car. To add to the ambience, there will be a special radio station, 104.5, passengers can tune into. It will play creepy Halloween-style music.