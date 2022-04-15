Visit with Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason at Alliance library

The presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the community room. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Alliance Public Library Foundation as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

Matt Mason is the Nebraska State Poet and executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. Through the U.S. State Department, he has run workshops in Botswana, Romania, Nepal and Belarus. Mason is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize and his work can be found in The New York Times, on NPR’s Morning Edition and in American Life in Poetry. Mason’s third book, “I Have a Poem the Size of the Moon,” was released by Stephen F. Austin University Press in 2020. Mason is based out of Omaha with his wife, poet Sarah McKinstry-Brown and daughters Sophia and Lucia.