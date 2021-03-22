Visitors could soon be welcomed at nursing homes and long-term care facilities

Though some areas of the state have just begun vaccinating people in their 60s, the Panhandle is now vaccinating people over the age of 30. It recently moved through categories that included the elderly, first responders and essential workers.

Engel is encouraging anyone who is over the age of 18 to sign up to get vaccinated. Sign up is available at vaccinate.ne.gov. At the website, you’ll fill out a small questionnaire, and provide your contact information so that you can be reached to begin vaccination. Clinics are already pre-planned. Pharmacies participating in the Federal Pharmacy Program, such as Walmarts in Chadron and Scottsbluff and the Alliance Pharmacy, will also begin vaccinating 30 and over.

“The message that we really want to leave people with today is that it will be your turn before you know it,” Engel said, noting the Panhandle has 1,900 doses planned to come in this week. Those vaccines will be split, with 1,300 going to local vaccine providers, 500 to the Federal Pharmacy Program and 100 to the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. The Panhandle is expecting more vaccine, plus the required second doses, in the coming weeks.