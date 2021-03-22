Visitors could soon be welcomed at nursing homes and long-term care facilities

Area nursing homes and long-term care facilities may soon be able to open their doors to visitors, public health officials said Monday.
New guidance had been announced on March 10 for nursing homes and long-term care facilities to be able to open their door to visitors. However, Michelle Hill, emergency preparedness coordinator for PPHD, said that people should be aware that nursing homes will have to work through the guidance, released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, before opening doors to visitors.
“We want everyone to keep in mind that the facilities are going to have to work on their plans before they can allow visitations,” she said. “Be a little patient with them, but do know that it is coming.”
PPHD outlined recommendations for visitor interactions. The safest approach recommended, if one of the parties has not been fully vaccinated, would require visitors and residents maintain at least 6 feet between each other. If the resident has been fully vaccinated, the resident can choose to have close contact, including hugs, with a visitor as long as the visitor is wearing a well-fitting mask. Hand hygiene is also to be performed by the resident and visitors before and after contact.
Visitors should also be socially distanced from other residents and health care providers of the facility during visits.
The guidance also outlines requirements for masks, such as masks having two or more layers, completely covering the nose and mouth and fitting snugly against the face without gaps, and having a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out of the top.
With the guidelines, vaccination of residents in long-term care facilities, and visitors, is obviously being encouraged. Long-term care facilities will also be using the CMS’s calculations for positivity rates in communities, so it’s possible that restrictions could be more stringent, depending on the community. Non-vaccinated residents may not be able to have visitors if the community’s positivity levels are too high and less than 70% of residents have been vaccinated.
Facilities will also be monitoring visitors.
“One thing that we wanted to point out was that (facilities) are going to be screening, so if you’ve had close contact with someone as part of a COVID-19 investigation in the last 14 days, you will be denied entry, regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated or not,” Hill said.
In the Panhandle, 28.8% of residents, or 18,876 people, have been vaccinated for COVID-19, officials reported Monday.
“We are a little bit ahead of the rest of the state and with more vaccine coming, (the state) is saying, ‘Go ahead. Get as many people vaccinated as you can. So that is what we’re doing,” PPHD director Kim Engel said.
Though some areas of the state have just begun vaccinating people in their 60s, the Panhandle is now vaccinating people over the age of 30. It recently moved through categories that included the elderly, first responders and essential workers.
Engel is encouraging anyone who is over the age of 18 to sign up to get vaccinated. Sign up is available at vaccinate.ne.gov. At the website, you’ll fill out a small questionnaire, and provide your contact information so that you can be reached to begin vaccination. Clinics are already pre-planned. Pharmacies participating in the Federal Pharmacy Program, such as Walmarts in Chadron and Scottsbluff and the Alliance Pharmacy, will also begin vaccinating 30 and over.
“The message that we really want to leave people with today is that it will be your turn before you know it,” Engel said, noting the Panhandle has 1,900 doses planned to come in this week. Those vaccines will be split, with 1,300 going to local vaccine providers, 500 to the Federal Pharmacy Program and 100 to the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. The Panhandle is expecting more vaccine, plus the required second doses, in the coming weeks.
During Monday’s briefing, PPHD officials encouraged people to get vaccinated so they could enjoy spring and summer plans, with reduced concern. Though persons are still asked to wear a mask after receiving a vaccine, gatherings of persons who have been vaccinated, reduced travel concerns and other issues can be relieved by being vaccinated.
Providers are having issues keeping vaccination slots filled, so the sooner a person signs up the better for Panhandle clinics. If you are in a vulnerable population, such as those over the age of 60 and have not received a phone call or other contact to schedule your vaccination, PPHD officials are encouraging those residents to call them directly. It’s likely that PPHD may have incorrect contact information for people.
If they have already signed up on the state website, they won’t be able to sign up a second time and reaching out to PPHD will allow officials to clear up any miscommunication, Tabi Prochazka, of PPHD, said. Those persons can call 308-262-5764.