Visitors to holiday display welcomed with candy canes
Visitors to holiday display welcomed with candy canes

GERING — Gering resident Troy Rask is once again hosting a holiday display. This year, he has been giving out candy canes to visitors to the display.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Rask plans to give out candy canes again, from 6 to 8 p.m., at his home, 1055 Ninth St. in Gering.

Rask’s display features more than 30,000 lights and 30 inflatables.

He also gave out candy canes following holiday parades in Gering and Scottsbluff last week. He said he anticipates this will be the last time he gives out candy canes this season.

