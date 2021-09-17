Vista Trend fire near Gering damages 3,600 acres; 1,000 acres reported damaged in Post fire near Crawford

Forty-two fire organizations and more than 100 responders are fighting the fire. A Small-Engine Air Tanker plane provided air attacks Thursday and a Type 3 Incident Management Team had been ordered Thursday.

The summary says that crews are working to strengthen fireline after overcoming difficulties due to shifting winds yesterday.

NEMA sent a team of six to Crawford to assist with unified command and the State Operations Center has been partially activated, assisting on both the Vista Trend Fire near Gering and the Post Fire near Crawford. State resources are currently en route to Gering.

"Two simultaneous wildfires requiring similar resources necessitates the careful coordination of available assets," NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said. "We are working with local, state and federal partners to minimize the impact these fires will have on western Nebraska.

In its release, NEMA said that temperature highs will be in the mid-70s today, however, winds are expected to increase in the area, with gusts around 26 miles per hour.

