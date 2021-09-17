Vista Trend fire near Gering damages 3,600 acres; 1,000 acres reported damaged in Post fire near Crawford

Firefighters from throughout the Panhandle continue to battle a wildfire south of Gering that began early Thursday evening.
Crews from Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Scottsbluff Rural and LaGrange fire departments responded to the fire.
In a Facebook post early Friday morning, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers provided an update on the fire. Flowers said that an estimated 3,600 acres from Robidoux Road to Derringer Road were burned and the fire is 0% contained.
The fire has crossed into multiple fire districts and this fire is managed by Unified Command between Gering, Lyman and Mitchell Fire Department. The priority part of the fire is the north and east portion as it is currently impacting residents along Derringer Road, he said.
Derringer Road residents were evacuated Thursday night. Robidoux Road, Rifle Sight Road and Summit Ranch Roads were affected by closures.
Firefighter Ministry has been assisting with efforts on the fire south of Gering, organizer Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald.
Schank advised that volunteers are assisting with meals and providing items, like water, to firefighters. However, she says that donations are not needed at this time to support the effort. She told the Star-Herald that plenty of donations given in past wildfires are able to be used for the effort.
"We already have a warehouse of items," she said.
If people would like to donate, she encourages cash donations to Firefighter Ministry as those funds can be used to purchase supplies that are needed by the ministry at any time, for any fire.
Volunteers also assisted with notifying residents who needed to evacuate on Darringer Road. She said that none of those persons needed to be housed by the ministry.
For cash donations, they can be dropped off at the Oregon Trail Community Foundation or mailed to P.O. Box 531, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 69361.
The Crawford area has also been affected by a wildfire, the Post Fire, which prompted evacuations.
Residents in an area four miles south of Crawford — within the area west of Highway 71, south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road & north of West Belmont Road — were advised to evacuate Thursday. Deputies with the Dawes County Sheriff's Office notified residents.
According to an incident summary update issued Friday morning by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the fire has damaged an estimated 1,000 acres and 30 primary structures were evacuated.
Forty-two fire organizations and more than 100 responders are fighting the fire. A Small-Engine Air Tanker plane provided air attacks Thursday and a Type 3 Incident Management Team had been ordered Thursday.
The summary says that crews are working to strengthen fireline after overcoming difficulties due to shifting winds yesterday.
NEMA sent a team of six to Crawford to assist with unified command and the State Operations Center has been partially activated, assisting on both the Vista Trend Fire near Gering and the Post Fire near Crawford. State resources are currently en route to Gering.
"Two simultaneous wildfires requiring similar resources necessitates the careful coordination of available assets," NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said. "We are working with local, state and federal partners to minimize the impact these fires will have on western Nebraska.
In its release, NEMA said that temperature highs will be in the mid-70s today, however, winds are expected to increase in the area, with gusts around 26 miles per hour.