Vista Trend fire near Gering damages 3,600 acres, at 80% containment

SEAT planes are stationed in Chadron or Valentine during the summer and Banner County Fire Chief said the process to request the plane is actually fairly simple, which has been beneficial to area fire departments as this week’s fire is the fourth larger fire that crews have faces this year. Two additional SEAT planes out of Rapid City, as well as airplanes and helicopters with the Nebraska National Guard, are also available resources. Helicopters from the Nebraska National Guard helicopter were expected Saturday. Firefighters will remain in the area overnight and Saturday to monitor the fire.

The fire has crossed into multiple fire districts, resulting in it being managed by Unified Command between Gering, Lyman and Mitchell Fire departments. The priority part of the fire is the north and east portion as it is currently impacting residents along Derringer Road, Flowers said. The residents were allowed to return to their homes at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Increased winds are anticipated this afternoon in the southwest, but Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs said there are one to two areas that were addressed by three SEAT plane drops Friday because it is rugged terrain and can’t be accessed by fire trucks — that have hot spots smoking.