Volksmarch events planned in Northwest Nebraska

Volkssporters will continue onto the Mari Sandoz Heritage Trail, locally called the Snake. That section of trail highlights the Thompson Natural History Preserve and Briggs Pond as well as the college’s Chicoine Center and newly renovated football stadium.

This trail is rated 2B, offering moderate climbing and an elevation change between 200 and 1,000 feet.

The White River Trail travels from the Crawford City Park to Fort Robinson State Park, running along a former railroad track and across the White River. Volkssporters will see the buttes and have access to military, pioneer and Native American history at Fort Robinson State Park. This trail is open year-round and is rated as 1B, meaning the walk is flat.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument in Sioux County will offer a seasonal trail hike through the mixed grass prairie of the Niobrara River valley and through fossil sites. This trail is open April 1 through Sept. 30 and is rated 1A, meaning it’s relatively easy and gains less than 200 feet in elevation.

The first Northwest Nebraska Volksmarch is planned for May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in conjunction with the launch of the sanctioned trails and is the only event in the state west of Grand Island.