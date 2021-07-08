Volleyball tournament offers a muddy good time during OT Days

After a year off, area athletes can get down and dirty once again.
Now in its ninth year, the mud volleyball tournament returns on Saturday, July 10. The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
Event organizer Rebecca Shields said it will be a fun day filled with volleyball action.
“We do a double-elimination bracket, so we have it to where teams play every 20 minutes,” she said. “Whoever wins the most sets in those 20 minutes is the winner and they advance.”
There will also be a consolation bracket to give the losing teams a chance to battle back for a top 5 finish.
Shields said she expects to see some familiar faces in the tournament.
“We pretty much have a lot of repeat teams and then some new teams,” she said. We have the adult, high school and grade school divisions. The first couple of years it was mainly adult team, but I have really seen the grade school and high school teams grow, so that’s really nice to see.”
Shields said it gets pretty competitive in the volleyball pits in the adult and high school age brackets.
“The high school kids and the adults usually give each other a good run for their money,” she said.
Like past years, the tournament field is capped at 64 teams.
“The first year, we had 25 teams. Since then, we’ve consistently have had 64 teams,” she said.
Shields, though, is hoping to expand in the near future.
“We’ve been working with the city to expand to where we’ll have eight mud volleyball pits in the future,” she said.
Doubling the number of volleyball pits will allow the organizers to either have a higher team cap, or to significantly shorten the duration of the tournament, Shields said.
Shields said she gave Yeti cups to the winners in 2019, and is looking at options for this year’s prizes.
“I haven’t decided this year what we’re going to do. We’re trying to find something where each team member will have something instead of just that trophy that goes to one person’s house,” she said.
Teams must preregister for the tournament. The cost is $12 per player. For more information, call Shields at 308-641-4018.
A Guide to Oregon Trail Days
Check out these stories about the events that will make up Oregon Trail Days' 100th Celebration this year.
Gering’s Oregon Trail Days celebration is celebrating its 100th consecutive year July 8 through 11 as the “longest, continuous running celebration in Nebraska."
The Old Settlers group will celebrate Dan Clark of Gering as its Old Settlers president when it convenes for the 100th celebration of Oregon T…
Oregon Trail Days Old Settlers is celebrating its 100th celebration this year.
Sixty head of longhorn cattle will be taking a stroll down 10th Street in Gering July 10 as one of the main attractions for the Oregon Trail D…
Barbecue and live music will open up the 100th celebration of Oregon Trail Days, Thursday, July 8.
The Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade started in 1953 and continues to promise fun for all ages.
The sizzling sound of grilling meat and the delicious smell of unhealthy fried food will waft through the city of Gering on Friday, July 9, as…
For the 29th year, the Oregon Trail Days Craft Show will return to the celebration.
After a year off, area athletes can get down and dirty once again.
With a full slate of events returning to Oregon Trail Days, runners will once again hit the road at the Don Childs Jr. Memorial 5-mile Run on …
Bicycle riders can once again test their mettle with the return of the Oregon Trail Day’s Hill Climb on Saturday, July 10.