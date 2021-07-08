Volleyball tournament offers a muddy good time during OT Days

After a year off, area athletes can get down and dirty once again.

Now in its ninth year, the mud volleyball tournament returns on Saturday, July 10. The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Event organizer Rebecca Shields said it will be a fun day filled with volleyball action.

“We do a double-elimination bracket, so we have it to where teams play every 20 minutes,” she said. “Whoever wins the most sets in those 20 minutes is the winner and they advance.”

There will also be a consolation bracket to give the losing teams a chance to battle back for a top 5 finish.

Shields said she expects to see some familiar faces in the tournament.

“We pretty much have a lot of repeat teams and then some new teams,” she said. We have the adult, high school and grade school divisions. The first couple of years it was mainly adult team, but I have really seen the grade school and high school teams grow, so that’s really nice to see.”

Shields said it gets pretty competitive in the volleyball pits in the adult and high school age brackets.