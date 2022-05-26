Volunteers needed for Memorial Day observances

Volunteers are needed to place U.S. flags on the deceased veterans’ graves at both Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff and Sunset Memorial Park near Scottsbluff.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Fairview Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Volunteers can meet at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Any friend or family members of a deceased veteran who would like to come out at the above listed times and dates on Saturday and put a flag on a deceased veteran’s grave, please feel free to come out and U.S. grave flags will be available.

On Tuesday, May 31, volunteers will also be needed to pick up the flags from graves. Volunteers are asked to meet at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 9 a.m. and immediately following, volunteers will go to Fairview Cemetery.

If there is rain over the Memorial Day weekend, volunteers will also be needed to place the U.S. flags on the tables at VFW Post 1681 to allow flags to dry before they are packed away.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact Beth Linn, 308-631-9932 or email wrightirionpost@gmail.com or find information on Facebook at Scottsbluff Memorial Day flags.

In honor of Memorial Day, the Memorial Avenue of Flags will also be put up by the Scottsbluff Transportation Department on Friday, May 27, and will be taken down on Tuesday, May 31.

Flags will be flown on East Overland, Broadway and West 27th Street.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form