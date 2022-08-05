Volunteers run show ring at county fair

4-H and FFA market beef were fitted for the show pavilion at the Scotts Bluff County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4.

With show sticks in hand and combs in their pockets, kids entered the show ring with steers and heifers weighing over 1,000 pounds in tow.

Beef judge Paul Hill, with Hill Brothers Livestock near Nunn, Colorado, studied each animal as kids lead them in the ring. With a flick of his hand, cattle were lined up from last to second before Hill launched into reasons for every animals class placement. At one point, he caught a runaway steer and often snuck in a few quick words to the kids.

In the ring, the show carried on smoothly and the large crowd gathered clapped and hollered when champions were ceremoniously slapped on the back. Hill commented on the high quality of market cattle, showman and the volunteers who carried out a high class county fair.

“The old saying, ‘It takes a village’ — it really takes a lot of people and we’re very fortunate to have absolutely wonderful people,” Ty Marker, who holds the title of “Barn Boss,” said. “We’ve got great facilities to be able to do this in this county. So there’s a lot of good things about it, I just wish it was a little cooler is all,” noting the 90- to 100-degree temps throughout the day.

As “Barn Boss,” Marker oversees superintendents for all livestock species, a large responsibility outside and inside the show ring. Volunteers readied the kids to enter the ring, ran gates, handed out ribbons, directed exhibitors, announced and recorded class placings, to name just a handful of tasks.

For Marker, it is a family affair.

“My wife is here and our daughter, we’ve been through the fair with the kids showing livestock,” he said. “It’s really the people and families around you that want to get in and help out. … It’s really nice to see and to continue to be a part of it.”

Marker and LeAnn Strain took a few bumps in the ring from fresh cattle excited to be in town. He calmly took control, quietly talking the young kids through the class and often chatted with the people ring side watching the show.

“That’s just part of it,” Marker said.

Strain said she volunteers as a ring steward for the 4-H and FFA kids because she enjoys watching them learn.

“I’m in here for the kids. I raised four kids with livestock in 4-H and they learned so much,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for children to learn. It’s a way of life in which they learn responsibility, time management and even empathy.”

Strain has been in the show ring since the age of eight, has a granddaughter showing goats and now carries the task of directing kids where to set-up and walk their cattle in the show ring.

“So it’s a situation where it’s just that cycle of life, I’ve been in this show ring since I was 8 years old,” she said. “I enjoy watching these kids and their calm temperaments and demeanors, even with these giant calves. It’s been a part of my life forever and now I’m doing this for the kids. They are the next generation.”