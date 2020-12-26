Volunteers, small staff work to keep area seniors fed

Almost every day before 11:30 a.m., the line snakes out from the avocado-green building tucked near the railroad tracks in Gering. Seniors used to go to the Gering Senior Center for game nights and daily lunches, but had to abruptly change after the novel coronavirus hit in March. Since then, site director Bonnie Pelster said, the Senior Center has worked to provide meals nearly every weekday since the spring.

“We started these Grab-and-Go meals since March 16 or 17, as soon as we had the shutdown,” she said. So now Pelster, cook Dulce Mannel and a fleet of other volunteers arrive in the mornings to get food ready for seniors from Gering, Scottsbluff, and a few in Melbeta and Minatare.

Pelster said the closing of Scottsbluff Senior Center in July after staffing issues and the coronavirus means they took on an additional 50 people to feed.

“They lost all of their help there, and it’s really hard to hire right now with the pandemic,” she said. “We had everybody over here and we were able to handle it, so we serve anywhere from 100 to 125 people a day.”

Mannel, started out as delivery driver in July, but soon after pushed for something different.