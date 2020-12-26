Volunteers, small staff work to keep area seniors fed

Almost every day before 11:30 a.m., the line snakes out from the avocado-green building tucked near the railroad tracks in Gering. Seniors used to go to the Gering Senior Center for game nights and daily lunches, but had to abruptly change after the novel coronavirus hit in March. Since then, site director Bonnie Pelster said, the Senior Center has worked to provide meals nearly every weekday since the spring.
“We started these Grab-and-Go meals since March 16 or 17, as soon as we had the shutdown,” she said. So now Pelster, cook Dulce Mannel and a fleet of other volunteers arrive in the mornings to get food ready for seniors from Gering, Scottsbluff, and a few in Melbeta and Minatare.
Pelster said the closing of Scottsbluff Senior Center in July after staffing issues and the coronavirus means they took on an additional 50 people to feed.
“They lost all of their help there, and it’s really hard to hire right now with the pandemic,” she said. “We had everybody over here and we were able to handle it, so we serve anywhere from 100 to 125 people a day.”
Mannel, started out as delivery driver in July, but soon after pushed for something different.
“I wanted to cook, I wanted to help out more,” she said as she ladled out beef stew and cut homemade bread for the lunch sacks.
Pelster said the deliveries came with an extra dose of Christmas cheer, as they started a Christmas card exchange with residents from Gering and Scottsbluff.
“It’s like a pen pal exchange,” she said. “Hopefully, they get a card from somebody that they didn’t know, or maybe just recognized their name.”
Finally, candy canes in little crochet stockings were piled onto the table, made and donated by Maxine Walker, Pelster said.
“I asked her, ‘Maxine, what have you done over lockdown?’ And she dropped these off,” she laughed.
Pelster said she couldn’t do the work without volunteers.
“These people, they’re my heroes you know,” she said. “I think everyone on the front line, in the medical field do a fantastic job, do so much. But I think sometimes my people are forgotten a bit. They’re here every morning five days a week, and they stay beyond. This is what they do because that’s what people do, help out.”