Volunteers sought to welcome Honor Flight veterans Thursday

Vietnam War Veterans will be stopping in Scottsbluff en route to Washington to see their war memorials on Thursday, May 12.

(PGR) Patriot Guard Rider’s/Senior Ride Captain Steven Thomlison told the Star-Herald in a press release that the Honor Flight attendees will arrive in Scottsbluff at noon at the ELKS Lodge, 1614 First Ave. in Scottsbluff.

Five vans carrying the veterans are being escorted into town from Chadron via Alliance by both Law Enforcement and Patriot Guard Riders.

The public is encouraged to come down to the ELKS Lodge and stand a flagline in their honor.

Flags will be provided by the Patriot Guard Riders. The flagline will begin forming at 11:15 a.m. for the veterans’ arrival.

There will be 150 flags available. Volunteers of any age are welcome, from children to persons who have family members who have served in the military. and will be The Honor Flight convoy will be coming into town via East Overland to Fifth Avenue, north to 20th St., west to First Avenue, South to the ELKS Lodge.

For any questions, call: Steven Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

