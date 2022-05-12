Voter turnout low across Panhandle

Turnout in Tuesday’s primary elections were relatively low throughout the state and in the Panhandle, turnout rates generally trended lower. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State website, just 32% of registered voters cast ballots in the election.

In the Panhandle, turnout rates were varied. Only two counties eclipsed 50% turnout: Morrill County at 55% and Garden County at 56%. Even Scotts Bluff County, the most populous in the area, saw just 22% of eligible voters head to the polls.

In Box Butte County, only 20% of registered voters voted. Judy Messersmith, the county clerk of Box Butte County, said it’s typical for primaries there to have low turnout.

“I predicted about 17% based on past history,” she said. “We did not have one local race. Everyone auto-advanced to the general election.”

Messersmith said the lack of local issues on the ballot contributed to the low turnout. All county, city and school board races had too few candidates to require a primary.

Additionally, no local propositions were on the ballot.

“Without local issues, there wasn’t the interest there would be ... in the fall, in November,” Messersmith said.

Still, she said she wasn’t alarmed and that it was a good Election Day overall. As long as the county does not have mail-only elections, she said, the turnout will likely never increase much.

The counties with the highest turnout all conducted their elections entirely by mail.

“I think ever since we’ve gone to mail-in elections we’ve have more turnout,” Mindy Kezar, the county clerk of Garden County, said. The county was the first approved by the Nebraska Secretary of State to enact all-mail elections in 2018.

Kezar said the county had to go through a lengthy application with the Secretary of State’s office to have all ballots mailed out.

“Any county with over 10,000 population, they won’t even consider. We were a small one just to test the waters I guess,” she said.

In Garden County this year, there were just a handful of contested primary races. Kezar said she did notice larger turnout in precincts with those races on the ballot.

She said she thought the nine-way race for the Republican gubernatorial candidate would have drawn in more voters, but that wasn’t necessarily the case.

“I think we gave them every opportunity ... maybe it’s just trending that way,” Kezar said.

Cathleen Sibal, the county clerk of Kimball County, also said she thought the Republican governor’s race would have led to higher turnouts. In that county, though, less than half of registered Republican voters cast a ballot.

She said some voters might not know the importance of a primary. Races could change or have larger margins of victory, such as in the Republican Kimball County Sheriff’s race which one candidate won by just 18 votes.

That was the only local race on the primary ballot in Kimball County this year.

“As county clerk and an election official, we had questions and answers about the election in the paper, we put it on Facebook,” she said.

She provided voters with different forms familiarizing them with the election. The sheriff candidates even sent materials out for voters.

Still, just 36% of Kimball County voters went to the polls.

“I don’t know how else to do it,” Sibal said.

