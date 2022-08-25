Wagon Train kicks off fall season at Legacy of the Plains

The community came out to enjoy a community meal during the Legacy of the Plains third annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train on Sunday, Aug. 21. The fundraiser event kicked off the museum’s fall season and returned after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Director Dave Wolf said the event was smaller than previous years, but the weather made for a nice evening.

“The sun went behind the clouds so it wasn’t too hot and we had a nice breeze,” Wolf saud. “Everybody seemed like they had a great time.”

The event featured a variety of kids’ games like wagon rides, pedal tractor rides and roping activities. The public also could look through the agriculture equipment and see the longhorns and goats on the premises.

“I think it’s a great reminder to get people out and really enjoy the community dinner that we used to do a lot and besides events like this, we don’t do too much of,” he said.

Around 260 to 270 people attended the event with sales of more than 300 tickets. The museum’s target was 300 attendees and although it did not quite reach that number, Wolf said he was pleased with the support from people from across the valley.

“It was a smaller event,” he said. “2018 and 2019 events were easily double that, but we wanted to keep it smaller because we were restarting it.”

Doors opened at 4:30 p.m. and dinner was served at 6 p.m.

“To be able to have kids out here roping a steer, seeing the longhorns and goats and then being able to talk about what is a cow pie, that’s what I like about it,” he said. “It’s a different part of our history than Harvest Festival is and you can’t beat the meal and backdrop.”

The proceeds from the event go toward general operations for the museum. Wolf said they are hoping to have raised between $5,000 to $6,000, but they will not know the amount until they adjust for expenses.

Wolf said the Wagon Train dinner was the kick-off event for the fall as the museum plans to offer different events for families in hopes to boost memberships, while also showing people the importance of history.

Legacy also began a Speaker Series with the first discussion titled “Talk of Empire” on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Wolf will present in late October about death masks and the ways people remembered loved ones before modern times for the Speaker Series.

The Speaker Series events are free to the public and are at 6 p.m.

Students will soon visit Legacy for the annual Technology through Time field trip, set for Sept. 7-8.

“We will have between 500 and 600 fourth graders visiting our museum for our Technology through Time,” Wolf said.

Fourth graders will engage with hands-on learning about the evolution of agricultural technologies. There will be various stations, both inside and outside of the museum, for students learn about harvesting practices, irrigation, horse-powered equipment and pulley systems.

“Kids are going to be able to go through and learn about how sugar beets were harvested before the mechanized equipment we have now,” Wolf said. “We’ll go through the evolution of hand, horse and tractor.”

One of the popular stations is the pedal tractor where eight or nine kids will use bicycle pedals to propel a large tractor around Legacy’s parking lot.

“They learn history, they learn physics, some science and then they learn some agriculture,” he said. “It’s a great way to really showcase the techniques and the innovations that have gone through our agricultural industry in the past 150 years.”

The museum’s next big community event is Harvest Fest on Sept. 17-18. Anyone interested in a living history or live demonstration during the Harvest Fest can contact the museum.

There is a $5 admission fee per person for the fest. People will receive a pin, giving them unlimited access to Legacy those two days.