Throughout the pandemic, Sanchez shared how the fundraising and research for MPS has been held up, so the Sanchez family wants to help. They are not alone in their efforts, collaborating with a family in New York and one in Colorado to raise money to further research efforts.

Walk with Reina for a Cure will take place along the Monument Valley Pathway behind the Pavilion and Riverside Discovery Center on Sunday, May 23. The route will take participants along the trail underneath the bridge.

Panhandle Auto will have a water donation station, which will mark the halfway point of the walk. Participants can turn around and return to the Pavilion or continue to the YMCA before turning around. Joseph’s sister will be at the fundraiser with volunteers to help with registration.

Reina said participants are welcomed to wear costumes and dress up for the event. Participants are also invited to wear purple to show support for the MPS.

Participants will be asked to provide contact information so the Sanchez family can send out thank you letters.

Sanchez said it would mean a lot to them for the community to support them.