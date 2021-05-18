Walk with Reina for a Cure

A little girl runs along the Monument Valley Pathway as her parents follow behind her. It had been a year since Lullie and Joseph Sanchez’s daughter was diagnosed with Morquio Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects a child’s bones, spine, organs and physical abilities.
Reina Sanchez, 5, is missing an enzyme in her body that uses sugar chains called glycosaminoglycans to build bone, cartilage, skin and connective tissue. The condition also results in dwarfism, but that hasn’t stopped Reina from enjoying her life.
Following the diagnosis, the community supported the Sanchez family during the Sunset Superhero Walk on Sept. 18. Heritage Estates hosted the fundraising event to help alleviate the family’s financial burden as Sanchez’s parents took time off of work to care for Reina after surgery.
Now, the family is looking to find a cure for the genetic condition and invites the community to be part of that effort.
“We’re donating this one more toward research,” Lullie Sanchez said. “There are seven different types of MPS, so when we donate to the MPS Society, we can request that it goes to Morquio specific fundraising.”
Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) is a genetic lysosomal storage disease caused by the body’s inability to produce specific enzymes. There are seven MPS diseases (MPS I through MPS VII) all of which have no known cures, according to the National MPS Society website. Reina has MPS IV.
The little girl undergoes weekly infusion treatments and went through an eight plate surgery in her knees and ankles last November. When she walked, her knees would knock, so the surgeons operated to straighten her legs.
“She has six sets of eight plates and screws inside of her right now,” Sanchez said. “She is about fully recovered and can ride her bike (and) go up and down the stairs. She needed help and had to use a walker for about a week.”
After she healed, she had to relearn how to walk.
Since the operation, Sanchez said her daughter can walk straighter and her distance has improved.
Despite the challenges Reina faces, her personality continues to grow as she enjoys socializing with others.
The doctors are waiting for Reina’s knees to straighten and overcorrect slightly before they will remove her screws. She will have to learn to walk again.
Her next operation will put her into a spica cast, where her hip bones are readjusted into the sockets. Reina will be in a cast from her rib or hip region to below her knees.
“We’re hoping that one can get pushed out a bit, but at this point, we just have to see how the screws straighten out her legs,” Sanchez said.
Last week was Reina’s one-year anniversary when she started her infusions. Sanchez said they have been approved to start home infusions within a couple of weeks.
Throughout the pandemic, Sanchez shared how the fundraising and research for MPS has been held up, so the Sanchez family wants to help. They are not alone in their efforts, collaborating with a family in New York and one in Colorado to raise money to further research efforts.
Walk with Reina for a Cure will take place along the Monument Valley Pathway behind the Pavilion and Riverside Discovery Center on Sunday, May 23. The route will take participants along the trail underneath the bridge.
Panhandle Auto will have a water donation station, which will mark the halfway point of the walk. Participants can turn around and return to the Pavilion or continue to the YMCA before turning around. Joseph’s sister will be at the fundraiser with volunteers to help with registration.
Reina said participants are welcomed to wear costumes and dress up for the event. Participants are also invited to wear purple to show support for the MPS.
Participants will be asked to provide contact information so the Sanchez family can send out thank you letters.
Sanchez said it would mean a lot to them for the community to support them.
“It would mean a lot to us to just raise awareness,” she said. “We ourselves weren’t aware of any of the MPS society until Reina got diagnosed. It’s something that’s rare enough that nobody around here knows about it, so we want to raise awareness and have people show support so Reina knows she is supported.”
There will be a T-shirt at the Pavilion the community is welcomed to sign.
“We also have a shirt for people to sign so we can put it into a shadow box and frame it for Reina,” Sanchez said.
Following the walk, there will be a raffle. Everyone who signs up will receive a raffle ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased with each ticket costing $2 or a book of five for $10. The prizes include a golf punch card to Scenic Knolls Golf Course, gift cards to 16th Empire, Flyover Brewery, Cappuccino & Company, Domino’s Pizza, Arby’s and Panhandle Coop merchandise.
The walk costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Registration opens at 2 p.m. Sanchez hopes to have everyone registered by 2:30 p.m., so they can start the walk.
Despite everything she’s gone through, Reina does not let her condition limit her. Instead, she finds her strength in watching superhero movies, especially "Wonder Woman 1984."
“I really like Wonder Woman because it showed when she was younger and she was small compared to the other but she was still able to do everything and anything that they could,” Sanchez said. “When we were watching it, Reina said, ‘That’s OK if she’s much smaller than them. She still knows that she can do it, just like me.’”