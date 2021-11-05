Warrior Run attracting runners Saturday

Though registration is closed, a virtual race was added this year. Runners taking part in the virtual run find a day that they would like to run or walk. Those participants will upload their times to the event’s page.

The proceeds from the Warrior Run goes to the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization, which helps local veterans in an emergency.

Wolf, who is also involved with the Veterans and Military Families Organization, said some of the emergencies they help with are veterans who are about to have their electricity or gas service shut off. They also help veterans who are about to be evicted from their homes, or don’t have food.

“A lot of the social programs and networks that are here don’t happen immediately, so they’re, falling through some cracks,” Wolf said. “Our organization was set up to be the buffer for those cracks. ... We can literally help within minutes of getting the application. It has to be an emergency.”

Some of the emergencies they help with are food, utilities, medical, child care, rent and emergency travel. They also help with other emergency expenses.