Warrior Run attracting runners Saturday

Weather forecasts say runners will have nice weather for Saturday’s Warrior Run at Legacy of the Plains Museum.
The 5K and 10K runs that benefits local veterans, kick off at 9 a.m. with registrations. The runs start at 10 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. Little Warriors take off at 11 a.m.
All races start at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The 5K starts on the southern side of the museum then turns around near the entrance, Legacy of the Plains Director Dave Wolf said.
“The 10K goes all the way to U Street, the Gering pathway and almost goes all the way down to Country Club Road,” he said. “It’s absolutely absolutely gorgeous, especially in the morning.”
Luckily, the weather forecast calls for the runners to have nice weather during the race, Wolf said.
Wolf said the race usually attracts 150 to 200 runners.
“There are lots of veterans that take part. There’s lots of families of veterans or active military people that take part,” he said. ”It’s almost the last couple races all runners can get in before winter sets in.”
Registration fees are $40 for adults, $15 for children 9-15 years old and free for children 8 and under. The family rate is $70 for two adults. On race day, registration begins at 9 a.m. and goes to 9:45 a.m.
Though registration is closed, a virtual race was added this year. Runners taking part in the virtual run find a day that they would like to run or walk. Those participants will upload their times to the event’s page.
The proceeds from the Warrior Run goes to the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization, which helps local veterans in an emergency.
Wolf, who is also involved with the Veterans and Military Families Organization, said some of the emergencies they help with are veterans who are about to have their electricity or gas service shut off. They also help veterans who are about to be evicted from their homes, or don’t have food.
“A lot of the social programs and networks that are here don’t happen immediately, so they’re, falling through some cracks,” Wolf said. “Our organization was set up to be the buffer for those cracks. ... We can literally help within minutes of getting the application. It has to be an emergency.”
Some of the emergencies they help with are food, utilities, medical, child care, rent and emergency travel. They also help with other emergency expenses.
Assistance is offered to veterans and active duty military including National Guard members and their families. For help, contact the organization at wyobraskavetshelp@gmail.com.
Now in its 13th year, the race was started by Brad Van Pelt who wanted to do a fundraiser to benefit Wounded Warriors, Wolf said.
“Then, we became involved with it a couple years later,” Wolf said. “He found out that we have a group that helps veterans in emergency situations. He wanted that money (from the run) to be local with the majority of it to go to veterans.”