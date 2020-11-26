WATCH NOW: 38th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley serves record 900 meals

An assembly line of volunteers weaved its way throughout the Guadalupe Center Thanksgiving Day morning as the 38th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley dinner got underway.
Volunteers showed up as early as 7:30 a.m. to begin slicing pies, dishing up mashed potatoes and packing meals to go.
All the meals this year were packed up in separate bags and boxes by volunteers wearing masks and gloves to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the large operation.
Kendra Feather, chair of Thanksgiving in the Valley, said she and her volunteers prepared to serve 900 total meals, with an anticipated 300 people coming to pick up at the Guadalupe Center and 600 more dropped off by a 30-car volunteer fleet.
“I think people just want to stay home and be safe,” she said. “So, if we can make that happen … we’re glad that we’re able to do that.”
The gym of the Guadalupe Center was bustling with activity as around 15-20 volunteers cut pies, packed up rolls, milk and butter, and transported the cold food to a back room to be taken up for delivery. The kitchen stayed busy as volunteers dished up the hot food.
And the best part? Leftovers from the 900-meal dinner were donated to the Scottsbluff-Gering Community Soup Kitchen for Monday’s meal.
“It never goes to waste,” Maggie Bernal, who helps run the soup kitchen with her husband Julio, said. Maggie and Julio are also longtime volunteers for Thanksgiving in the Valley.
Maggie also helped Feather to coordinate between Scottsbluff Main Street Market, who provided canned corn and stacks of rolls, and Northfield Retirement Community, who provided pies.
A lot of prep work is required before the big day.
On Wednesday, volunteers carted stacks of pies in almost every flavor — pumpkin, berry, apple — into the Guadalupe center gym, spreading across the stage next to boxes of canned corn as big as coffee tins and rolls upon rolls.
Theresa Segura, who heads the kitchens at Northfield, said she ordered about 150 pies to make at the Guadalupe Center, and cooks baked another 100 pies.
“That’s what we do, that’s what we love, it’s our job,” she said.
Feather said the 38th Thanksgiving in the Valley required a lot of cooks in the kitchen and hands-on deck to get food on the table Thursday.
Volunteers are happy to do it.
“I have people (volunteers) here who are probably close to 80 and I got my youngest one right here,” Feather said, pointing out Brody Fuss, who is 12 years old.
“I like helping out the community,” Fuss said.
“It was just a great time to get together and know that you’re helping the community,” Michele Lien, who spent her Thanksgiving morning cutting up dozens of pies, said. “It’s a fellowship of everybody working together.”
With this past year upending a lot of traditions and community events, many people were happy to see Feather find a way to keep this tradition alive.
“I’m just glad it’s going,” Kevin Sandberg, who has volunteered for over 20 years, said. “With everything getting canceled this year, I’m glad they found a way to keep it going.”
Danielle Prokop contributed to the reporting of this article.
