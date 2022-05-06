Watch now: A multitude of meals being served at Las VII Americas

There are several Mexican restaurants along East Overland, but Las VII (Siete) Americas differentiates itself through its menu selection and services.

The restaurant at 1619 East Overland got its name because it was the seventh restaurant opened by owner Cesar Orona. This was the first he opened in Nebraska; his previous businesses were in the Denver area.

It had been closed for a year and reopened in July 2018, when manager Alfredo Jimenez came on board. “When I came, I changed things a bit, worked in something different,” he said.

Las VII Americas had previously been more of a buffet focused on tacos and enchiladas. Jimenez added a grill to serve expanded menu items. He said this helped to differentiate his restaurant from many other Mexican establishments in the region.

“Not too many (Mexican) restaurants here use the grill. They don’t have any steaks, carne asadas, grilled chickens,” he said. Other new dishes included grilled shrimp, fajitas and soups.

The restaurant is still well-known for its smothered enchiladas, smothered megaburritos and Taco Tuesday and Taco Thursday events.

“I make our own tortillas here,” Jimenez said. “Everything, we make it homemade here: tamales, tortillas ... enchiladas, pork chili.”

Jimenez expanded the size of the restaurant when he arrived as well as the menu. Before he became the manager, there were 10 tables for customers. Now, that number has just about doubled.

The restaurant is still run by a small team, including Maria Jimenez, Janell Gaytan and Consuelo Gorrola, whom Alfredo Jimenez thanked for their work. He said he sometimes works 12-hour shifts if the restaurant is busy enough and that workers sometimes work double duty as cooks and servers.

Server Maria Jimenez said she enjoyed working with customers the most.

“You get used to their orders, the usuals that come in,” she said. “You know what they’re drinking, you know their favorite food. Sometimes they don’t even need a menu because you know what they want.”

The restaurant is flexible when it comes to menu items. Oftentimes, Alfredo Jimenez said, he and his workers can customize meals to suit a customer’s tastes.

“If people ask me for whatever, we’ll make it,” he said. “... Like hamburgers. We don’t have hamburgers on our menu, but some people say ‘Could you make a hamburger for me?’ Yes, absolutely. That’s why you need the grill. We have a lot of customers asking for special orders.”

The cooks can also adjust existing menu items in addition to creating new ones.

“If we don’t have any food you like on the menu, we have the stuff to make (something) for you, whatever you need,” Alfredo Jimenez said.

Customers can also acquire the ingredients to make their own meals at the establishment’s tortilleria. This store is in the same building as the main restaurant and features a Mexican-style selection of grocery items and a tortilla assembly line.

The tortilleria had previously been in a separate location several blocks away. It actually predates the restaurant, sales worker Efrain Martinez said, and the workers there can make up to 6,000 tortillas per day.

In addition to orders of tortillas, customers can pick up almost everything they might need to make a Mexican meal: cheese, rice, beans, tamales, enchiladas, Mexican cookies and, on the weekends, fried pork.

“We have a lot of variety of stuff. We’re trying to bring more stuff in,” Martinez said.

There had been plans to expand the tortilleria and add even more items for sale, but Martinez said the coronavirus has delayed those plans.

The tortilleria, which can take EBT payments, can produce up to 300 packages of tortillas and 200 special orders in a day. Alfredo Jimenez said the location acts as a sort of to-go option for customers.

“If you don’t have time to eat here, you go to pick up there,” he said. He uses the tortillas made there in the Las VII Americas dishes.

The tortilleria is open morning to evening save for Wednesday, when it is closed. Las VII Americas itself operates on a similar schedule.

