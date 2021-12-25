WATCH NOW: A new home in the works for El Torito

Javier Parra says the goal of operating his local restaurant, El Torito Grill, is simple: to make a living.
It’s why his brother founded the restaurant in the mid-1980s, designed its menu, and he learned how to cook the dishes.
“After all, I think it’s OK. Knowing people, serving people, especially with good food,” Parra said. “...And I think we’re still standing just for that reason.”
The restaurant, located at 511 W 27th St. in Scottsbluff, is a traditional Mexican grill, with expanded options for breakfast.
The breakfast menu, which is available all day long, is one of the things of which Parra said he’s most proud. It features hash browns in many dishes, such as their breakfast burritos.
“They sell a lot ... because we have a distinction with all the restaurants. ... I think it’s very unique.”
The rest of the breakfast menu features more American-styled meals, like pancakes and French toast.
“Besides that, we have Mexican plates with a little bit of picante,” Parra said.
The rest of the menu is more traditional Mexican fare: tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, tostadas, chimichangas and more. There are also burgers and egg dishes to try. Other menu items include Mexican-style appetizers, like nachos, and desserts, such as flan.
The restaurant offers 32 combination plates, taking as many as four entrees and putting them together with rice and beans.
“People were asking, ‘Hey, can I have this, can I have that?’ so we tried to put it on one plate so it’s easy for them to choose and easy for us to cook,” Parra said.
The combinations are priced by size, not food type, so each big, medium or small combo meal costs the same as any other from that category.
However, inflation has taken its toll on the restaurant.
“It’s very hard to keep the prices the same every time. I hope our customers understand that,” Parra said.
To combat rising costs for food products, he has raised the prices of every menu item by $1.
It’s a necessary charge to keep the restaurant, and its dozen or so staff, operational. Parra said that while a few customers are turned off by the price increase, most of them understand the necessity of it.
“I hope we can do something, like our neighbors here,” he said, mentioning the McDonald’s adjacent to El Torito, “where we have the screens and we can change the prices every day.”
Perhaps those screens can be a part of the restaurant in its new location. El Torito will soon be located by the Viaero Wireless on Avenue I. It’s only a few blocks to the west from where the restaurant is now.
Parra said the lease for his current building is expiring, so he decided to continue the restaurant at a location he owns.
“I’m planning to start (construction) probably March or April, and by next summer, I hope ... we can erect the building and be in the new facility,” he said.
Architectural plans are already in place, and much of the decor and furniture is moving to the new spot.
A big focus of the new location will be to increase drive-through and takeout sales. Parra said the restaurant’s menu will be tweaked somewhat to allow for faster service.
“And I think it’s a good location. And in that place, I think, there’s more traffic than on 27th Street,” he said.
The sit-down menu will remain the same, and the new El Torito will still have room for around 90 to 100 customers like it does now. With the spotlight on the drive-through, however, Parra hopes to serve twice as many meals as he currently does.
“I want to design something different,” he said, “and see if, with more quantity, I can do better prices for my customers.”
He is considering starting delivery services, as well, once the new location is up and running.
The establishment won’t change too much despite the new location. Right now, it’s decorated with Christmas displays, and Parra said he views it as a family-friendly restaurant.
Parra said he also likes to include what he described as a little bit of “the Mexican style” in the overall vibe of the restaurant, no matter where it is.
“We sell Mexican food,” he said, “but at the same time we make our atmosphere feel south of the border.”
CHRIS’S PICK
The Big Combo No. 3: an enchilada, a beef burrito, a taco, a tostada, beans and rice.