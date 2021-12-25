WATCH NOW: A new home in the works for El Torito

The restaurant offers 32 combination plates, taking as many as four entrees and putting them together with rice and beans.

“People were asking, ‘Hey, can I have this, can I have that?’ so we tried to put it on one plate so it’s easy for them to choose and easy for us to cook,” Parra said.

The combinations are priced by size, not food type, so each big, medium or small combo meal costs the same as any other from that category.

However, inflation has taken its toll on the restaurant.

“It’s very hard to keep the prices the same every time. I hope our customers understand that,” Parra said.

To combat rising costs for food products, he has raised the prices of every menu item by $1.

It’s a necessary charge to keep the restaurant, and its dozen or so staff, operational. Parra said that while a few customers are turned off by the price increase, most of them understand the necessity of it.

“I hope we can do something, like our neighbors here,” he said, mentioning the McDonald’s adjacent to El Torito, “where we have the screens and we can change the prices every day.”