WATCH NOW: Aulick Industries host grand opening for truck shop

Employees demonstrating the truck bays and paint booths were teeming with excitement at Aulick Industries Truck Shop in Scottsbluff.

On Thursday, Aulick hosted a grand opening of its facility on South Beltline Highway. Hot dogs and bratwursts were given away as part of the event which drew a few dozen people.

From the new facility, Aulick sells trucks and truck parts, and performs repairs and maintenance, Human Resources Director Cheyanne Marcy said.

“Aulick Industries takes quantum leaps about every 10 to 15 years,” Marcy said. “And this was the next big quantum leap that we took.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marcy said that the grand opening celebration was a decade in the making. Aulick purchased the land in 2008. Ten years later, they broke ground on the new facility.

Marcy said the new facility’s engine bay can do everything from engine overhauls to inspections to general maintenance. There’s also a frame shop where Marcy said mechanics can perform custom chassis building.

The paint booth is a new feature, Marcy said. So is a parts sales division.