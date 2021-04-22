 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Aulick Industries host grand opening for truck shop
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Aulick Industries host grand opening for truck shop

{{featured_button_text}}

Aulick Industries hosts grand opening for truck shop

Employees demonstrating the truck bays and paint booths were teeming with excitement at Aulick Industries Truck Shop in Scottsbluff.

On Thursday, Aulick hosted a grand opening of its facility on South Beltline Highway. Hot dogs and bratwursts were given away as part of the event which drew a few dozen people.

From the new facility, Aulick sells trucks and truck parts, and performs repairs and maintenance, Human Resources Director Cheyanne Marcy said.

“Aulick Industries takes quantum leaps about every 10 to 15 years,” Marcy said. “And this was the next big quantum leap that we took.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Marcy said that the grand opening celebration was a decade in the making. Aulick purchased the land in 2008. Ten years later, they broke ground on the new facility.

Marcy said the new facility’s engine bay can do everything from engine overhauls to inspections to general maintenance. There’s also a frame shop where Marcy said mechanics can perform custom chassis building.

The paint booth is a new feature, Marcy said. So is a parts sales division.

“We ran into a lot of customers trying to get parts in for this and that,” she said. “Sometimes, customers they’ve got mechanics skills themselves and they just want the parts.”

Marcy said they plan on expanding the parts store online in due time.

Justin.Garcia@Starherald.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News