WATCH NOW: Carissa Schank talks about Firefighter Ministry's Gift4Hope fundraising campaign

Firefighter Ministry founder Carissa Schank has been helping victims of fires for almost 10 years.
Schank said the organization helps fire victims by putting them up in a motel, or giving them vouchers for food, clothing and even helping them file their insurance claims.
“We started the Firefighter Ministry in 2012. Our mission is to help people who have suffered a loss from a fire or natural disaster. Our goal is to help them get back on their feet,” she said.
Now, the community can help her in her mission. Firefighter Ministry is hosting its Gift4Hope campaign this holiday season.
“We started it so that we have restaurant vouchers. That way we can give (victims of fires) gift cards for restaurants, so they can go out to eat instead of just eating at the motel,” Schank said.
Schank said she doesn’t have any specific recommendations for which restaurant would be best for giving gift cards.
“Any local restaurants are good, especially those they can just drive through,” she said. “I do recommend (DoorDash gift cards). When they’re in the motel, DoorDash comes in handy.”
She said DoorDash can be a godsend since they will deliver the meals to the motel.
Schank does have a specific recommendation for motel gift cards.
“We do use the Quality Inn. They have worked wonders for us. They come highly recommended,” she said.
She said Monument Inn and Suites has also been very helpful to Firefighter Ministry, as well.
Schank, though, said the community has been supportive and generous with helping her in her mission with Firefighter Ministry.
Schank said this year has been one of the worst for fires.
“We’ve had years where we’ve had like 10 fires that we’ve helped with. This year, we’ve had 36 already,” she said.
In addition to victims of fire, Firefighter Ministry also serves firefighters by providing food and drinks among other things during wildfires.
“They just need someone to look out for them, too,” Schank said.
Area firefighters have been busier than usual with four wildfires this year.
Schank can often be found making lunch for her fellow firefighters when they need a meal break. They also have food delivered to the staging areas while they battle wildfires.
“We have a lot of restaurants that donate to us regularly. Runza, Union Bar, Taco John’s and Dominos, those are ones that have been fabulous for us to work with.
Schank said the Firefighter Ministry’s mission is near and dear to her. Her dad served on the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department when she was growing up. She couldn’t wait to follow in his footsteps.
“I joined the fire department when I was 18. So, they’re kind of like family to me,” she said.
During her time as a firefighter, Schank said she saw firsthand the challenges victims of fires face after their lives have been upended.
“I saw those people who had lost their homes and there was no one there for them. I saw that side of it and thought we could jump in and do that for them,” Schank said.
In addition to gift cards to restaurants, people may also make cash donations to help p-ay for motel stays. Donations may be sent to Firefighter Ministry at P.O. Box 531, Scottsbluff, NE 69363.
Anybody wishing to volunteer their time to the Firefighter Ministry can call Schank at 308-631-9674.
“We do have some volunteer opportunities that arise every so often, so people can definitely give me a call if they wish to volunteer,” Schank said.