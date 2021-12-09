WATCH NOW: Carissa Schank talks about Firefighter Ministry's Gift4Hope fundraising campaign

Schank does have a specific recommendation for motel gift cards.

“We do use the Quality Inn. They have worked wonders for us. They come highly recommended,” she said.

She said Monument Inn and Suites has also been very helpful to Firefighter Ministry, as well.

Schank, though, said the community has been supportive and generous with helping her in her mission with Firefighter Ministry.

Schank said this year has been one of the worst for fires.

“We’ve had years where we’ve had like 10 fires that we’ve helped with. This year, we’ve had 36 already,” she said.

In addition to victims of fire, Firefighter Ministry also serves firefighters by providing food and drinks among other things during wildfires.

“They just need someone to look out for them, too,” Schank said.

Area firefighters have been busier than usual with four wildfires this year.

Schank can often be found making lunch for her fellow firefighters when they need a meal break. They also have food delivered to the staging areas while they battle wildfires.